One of Trump’s ex-wives has jumped on the Bill Gates vaccination conspiracy bandwagon: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, has jumped on the conspiracy bandwagon that is accusing Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates of a nefarious plot to enslave mankind via vaccinations containing microships.
That theory suggests that recipients of shots will also have the microchips implanted that will exert “control over our identities…control over our transactions…and even control over our bodies.”
While Gates has dismissed the claims, telling a CBS host, “There’s no connection between any of these vaccines and any tracking type thing at all. I don’t know where that came from,” that hasn’t kept conspiracy-minded Americans from keeping it alive on notoriously unreliable social media platforms.
That would appear to include Maples who was married to the now-president before he married his current wife Melania.
According to the Beast, on Thursday Maples shared a photo from noted anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. showing Gates “cracking up like a cartoon villain,” with a caption that read, “We get rid of cash and coins. We give you a chip. We put all your money in your chip. If you refuse a vaccine, we turn off the chip and you starve!”
The picture, posted to her Instagram Story account included a comment from the former Trump wife who wrote, “Education is key…Ask questions…Dig deeper…The digitalized economy?”
According to the report, going deeper down the conspiracy rabbit hole, her readers would find, “… two clips from an uncited video. The footage splices clips of Bill Gates talking about access to vaccination—playing, for unclear reasons, on a vintage IBM monitor—with disembodied commentary accusing the Microsoft co-founder of seeking ‘control over our identities…control over our transactions…and even control over our bodies.'”
The report notes that Maples, for the most part, has stayed out of the Trump presidency fray, lately sticking to COVID-19 health-related issues like “recommending Vitamin C IV drips, morning prayer, and an idiosyncratic hand-washing method in which she pours a mug of water on her hands without soap.”
Her Instagram post was first spotted by CNN’s Betsy Klein, with the Beast describing it as promoting an “unfounded, but widely-held belief that Bill Gates has hatched a plot to implement tracking devices on billions of people under the guise of a COVID-19 vaccine.”
You can read more here.
