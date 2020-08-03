‘One whopper after another’: CNN’s Acosta tears into Trump for lying the Postal Service can’t deliver enough ballots
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta slammed President Donald Trump’s litany of lies about mail-in voting at the day’s coronavirus press briefing.
“Right at the end of that press conference, the president was just telling one whopper after another about mail-in voting, at one point saying that he doesn’t believe that the U.S. Postal Service has the ability to deal with mail-in balloting at election time,” said Acosta. “We just need to point out, the U.S. Postal Service put out a statement late this afternoon that says, ‘the Postal Service has ample capacity to adjust our nationwide processing and delivery network to meet projected election and political mail volume, including any additional volume that may result as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.'”
“As we’ve seen so many times with this president, the subject at hand for so many Americans around the country is this pandemic, but he likes to throw out these distractions,” said Acosta. “One of his favorite distractions — and it was teed up by a report with OAN, one of the president’s favorite propaganda outlets — this subject of mail-in voting was brought up … when this president comes out here and talks about the coronavirus, he not only is not dealing with the facts, he is putting out distractions that aren’t in line with the facts.”
Watch below:
