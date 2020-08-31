Quantcast
Paris looking into free COVID-19 testing amid resurgence of virus

Published

2 mins ago

on

File photo of a medic conducting a Covid-19 test at a medical centre in Paris. Bertrand GUAY AFP

The Paris local municipality said on Monday that it would look to make free Covid-19 testing available in all of the capital’s 20 districts (arrondissements), as authorities battle against signs of a re-emergence of the virus in France.

The Paris mayor’s office added in a statement that from Monday onwards, there would be three permanent laboratories set up to conduct free Covid-19 tests, as well as two other mobile laboratories that would go around the capital.

Face masks have been made compulsory throughout Paris with the measure applying to all pedestrians, cyclists and those riding electric scooters in the French capital and three neighbouring departments – except children under 11 and people carrying out physical exercise, whether running or cycling. Anyone caught breaking the new rule will face a €135 fine. Motorists will not have to wear a mask inside their car.

Previously the mask order only applied to some areas of the city.

Masks are also obligatory for all children over 11 when they return to school Tuesday after the summer holidays, including in the playground.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
