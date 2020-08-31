Paris looking into free COVID-19 testing amid resurgence of virus
The Paris local municipality said on Monday that it would look to make free Covid-19 testing available in all of the capital’s 20 districts (arrondissements), as authorities battle against signs of a re-emergence of the virus in France.
The Paris mayor’s office added in a statement that from Monday onwards, there would be three permanent laboratories set up to conduct free Covid-19 tests, as well as two other mobile laboratories that would go around the capital.
Face masks have been made compulsory throughout Paris with the measure applying to all pedestrians, cyclists and those riding electric scooters in the French capital and three neighbouring departments – except children under 11 and people carrying out physical exercise, whether running or cycling. Anyone caught breaking the new rule will face a €135 fine. Motorists will not have to wear a mask inside their car.
Previously the mask order only applied to some areas of the city.
Masks are also obligatory for all children over 11 when they return to school Tuesday after the summer holidays, including in the playground.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)
US nears 6 million cases of coronavirus
The United States neared six million coronavirus cases on Sunday, nearly a quarter of the planet's total, as nations around the world battle to contain the raging pandemic.
Global coronavirus infections soared past 25 million, as countries tightened restrictions to halt the health crisis that has upended life for most of humanity.
‘Most dangerous period since the Civil War’: Conservative warns the GOP has become a crime cartel ruled by a failed casino owner
In response to the civil rights movement and Black America's embrace of the Democratic Party, the Republican Party chose to make racism the centerpiece of their electoral strategy.
This article first appeared in Salon.
From the "Southern strategy" and Richard Nixon's summoning of "law and order" to Ronald Reagan's "welfare queens" and appeals to "states' rights", Willie Horton, the Tea Party and "birtherism" — and now to Donald Trump's naked racial authoritarianism — racism and white supremacy have paid electoral dividends for the Republican Party and the conservative movement.
Weeping hurricane victim goes on Fox News to personally beg Trump: ‘The food is gone in 30 minutes’
The owner of a bridal shop in Lake Charles, Louisiana excoriated the federal government's hurricane response on Sunday.
During an appearance on Fox News, Victoria Huber explained that the business of her dreams had been destroyed by storms that recently hit the area.
"Our community is in dire need right now," she told Fox News host Arthel Neville. "What we see now is the worst disaster that I think Louisiana has ever seen. They're telling us it could be up to four weeks without water. We have no water. We have no electricity. There's no N95 masks for people to get into their homes to try to save anything that's left."