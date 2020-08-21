Quantcast
Connect with us

Paul Krugman explains how life is getting ‘rapidly worse’ for millions of Americans as the GOP cheers the stock market

Published

1 min ago

on

Although the coronavirus crisis has brought double-digit unemployment to the United States, some affluent Americans are continuing to prosper in the stock market. Liberal economist Paul Krugman addresses that disparity in his New York Times column this week, noting how the wide gap between the haves and have-nots continues during the pandemic.

Krugman points out that earlier this week, the S&P 500 “hit a record high” — and Apple “became the first U.S. company in history to be valued at more than $2 trillion.” He quickly adds, however, that “the economy probably doesn’t feel so great to the millions of workers who still haven’t gotten their jobs back and who have just seen their unemployment benefits slashed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The $600-a-week supplemental benefit enacted in March has expired, and Trump’s purported replacement is basically a sick joke,” Krugman explains. “Even before the aid cutoff, the number of parents reporting that they were having trouble giving their children enough to eat was rising rapidly. That number will surely soar in the next few weeks. And we’re also about to see a huge wave of evictions, both because families are no longer getting the money they need to pay rent and because a temporary ban on evictions, like supplemental unemployment benefits, has just expired.”

Krugman goes on to point out that the “real economy,” unlike the markets, is “still in terrible shape.”

“The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s weekly economic index suggests that the economy, although off its low point a few months ago, is still more deeply depressed than it was at any point during the recession that followed the 2008 financial crisis,” Krugman observes. “And this time around, job losses are concentrated among lower-paid workers — that is, precisely those Americans without the financial resources to ride out bad times.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Liberal opinion writer Catherine Rampell made similar observations this week in her Washington Post column. The U.S., Rampell writes, is facing “a buoyant recovery resting atop a possible depression” and has “two economies”: (1) an “economy of higher-income, mostly college-educated white-collar workers” and “people who can still work from home,” and (2) an “economy of lower-wage, predominantly non-college-degreed, blue- or pink-collar workers. These are people once employed in restaurants, bars, hotels, salons, gyms and retail stores, who generally must show up in person — but whose customers are now afraid to do so. Their employers have been knocked out of business, many permanently.”

Rampell observes, “In that first economy, U.S. home-builder confidence just matched its highest level ever, as ultra-low interest rates encourage Americans who are still employed to trade up to newer and more spacious houses. In that second economy, home mortgage delinquencies just hit their highest rate since the housing bubble burst a decade ago. Delinquencies for Federal Housing Administration-backed loans — commonly used by lower-income and first-time home buyers — reached their highest level since at least 1979, the earliest year on record.”

According to Krugman, the performance of the S&P 500 should not be used to measure how well Americans in “the real economy” are doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The truth is that stock prices have never been closely tied to the state of the economy,” Krugman argues. “As an old economists’ joke has it, the market has predicted nine of the last five recessions.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Intimidation’: Experts slam Trump after president floats ‘illegal’ plan to thwart 2020 election

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday pledged to send law enforcement officers to polling sites on Election Day, but some experts say such a move would be illegal.

Trump was interviewed by Fox News host Sean Hannity ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's speech at the Democratic National Convention. Hannity asked Trump whether he had the "ability" to monitor for potential fraud in the upcoming election, even though both in-person and mail-ballot fraud are virtually non-existent.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Facebook is bracing itself for Trump’s attempts to ‘delegitimize’ a Biden win: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Social networking giant Facebook is planning for ways to mitigate any attempts by President Donald Trump to "delegitimize" a victory by Democratic rival Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

The New York Times reports that Facebook is preparing for Trump to spread misinformation about the 2020 election should he lose and is "preparing steps to take should Mr. Trump wrongly claim on the site that he won another four-year term."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives have been meeting regularly to discuss ways to stop the platform from being used to spread misinformation about the vote, and are even considering a "kill switch" to shut off all political ads after election day.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOPer Johnson spins conspiracy theory Democrats are behind complaints about mail slowdown

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

In what were supposed to be his concluding comments after all the senators spoke during a hearing with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Ron Johnson (R-WI) claimed there was an orchestrated campaign by Democrats to make the Post Office look worse than it is.

Thanking the controversial Donald Trump appointee for "subjecting" himself to oversight in the form of questions from the bi-partisan panel of senators by Zoom, Johnson then used his time to undermine many of the complaints the lawmakers had just made.

"As I stated, there's no doubt there have been some unusual delays, COVID, some operational changes," Johnson remarked. "As I check with our constituent service folks, what they are also finding is the high volume of calls concerning postal complaints, the vast majority seemed very highly scripted, like this could be a very well organized effort which doesn't surprise me in the slightest."

Continue Reading
 
 