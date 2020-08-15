Pelosi may cut short congressional vacation to respond to Trump’s sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service: report

The Speaker of the House of Representatives was harshly criticized on Saturday for Congress remaining on vacation while the U.S. Postal Service is under attack from the Trump administration.

However, things may be about to change.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic leaders are considering cutting short the August recess and bringing the chamber back into session to deal with the unfolding crisis at the U.S. Postal Service,” Politico reported Saturday, citing “Democratic sources.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The House could return to vote with the next two weeks, the Democratic sources suggested. The chamber is currently in recess, with no votes scheduled until the week of Sept. 14,” Politico reported. “Pelosi and other top Democrats, including House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), discussed the possibility of returning early during an emergency leadership call Saturday afternoon.”

Democrats are reportedly prioritizing the USPS crisis ahead of the unemployment catastrophe.

“Other top Democrats also floated addressing other issues, including expired federal unemployment benefits and voting rights. But Democratic sources said the immediate focus — at least for now — is preserving the Postal Service ahead of the election,” Politico reported.

NEWS – Pelosi weighs bringing House back early to address Postal Service crisis. ⁦@heatherscope⁩ ⁦@sarahnferris⁩ & me https://t.co/O1oZJ9A3Sd — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) August 15, 2020