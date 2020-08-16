‘People are going to be shocked’: Ex-White House official hints Cohen is about to supply more dirt on Trump

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, former White House Communications director Anthony Scaramucci backed up the early allegations made against Donald Trump in Michael Cohen’s upcoming tell-all book about the president and said worse was yet to come before the election.

Asked about the wave of books about the president that are flooding the market, Scaramucci, who has known Trump for years before briefly working in the White House, said he hasn’t read them all but Cohen’s book would have an impact on the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because of the volume of books, I’m not sure how big the impact is going to be, but I will say this, that book is going to be very honest,” he explained. “There’s documentary evidence, he [Cohen] was the president’s lawyer; there’s tons and tons of back pages that he’s going to supply once that book is published and so, I think people are going to be shocked at the level of criminality and shocked at the amoral behavior.”

“Is that going to be enough to move them that we go back to the [former RNC head] Michael Steele question? Is their 401(k) better off with him or without him or is the world and the country better off with him or without him? I think we know the answer to that and so hopefully, he’ll be roundly defeated,” he continued. “Certainly Michael’s book will have an impact, but the volume of books makes it harder to have that big dent that we would all like.”

Watch below: