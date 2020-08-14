Pepsi joins the chorus of people dunking on Tucker Carlson over Kamala Harris

The Pepsi soda company mocked Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Friday evening.

On Tuesday, Carlson flipped out after a guest attempted to teach him how to pronounce the name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is running for vice president on Joe Biden’s ticket.

Video of the exchange was posted on Twitter by Nikki McCann Ramirez, a researcher at the watchdog group Media Matters for America.

Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris's name pic.twitter.com/1fHIrPGuwN — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020

On Friday evening, Pepsi retweeted the post to their 2.9 million followers on Twitter:

Here’s what others were saying about Carlson’s pronunciation difficulties:

Tweeted about this earlier. The guest utterly respectfully suggested Tucker pronounce properly the name of a woman who is a Senator, a former presidential candidate and a current vice-presidential candidate. This was Tucker's response. Then he returned to mispronouncing. https://t.co/x2a2o6fojC — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) August 12, 2020

The real tell is that after Tucker is corrected, he goes ahead and pronounces Kamala wrong again and says “whatever." — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) August 12, 2020

Tucker says this was unintentional, but he does often mispronounce the names of people he is critical of. It's sort of a thing on his show. Seems pretty intentional! https://t.co/XfvAkKQ7W7 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 12, 2020

Don't be fooled – Tucker isn't an idiot. He mispronounces it intentionally, because he's an asshole. https://t.co/KPTw35fodA — Shay (@ShadyPlanes) August 12, 2020

And he didn’t unintentionally mispronounce her name. He did it on purpose. Tucker has been a journalist since the 1990s. He knows what her name is.

What a slimeball https://t.co/v7duJskxHS — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) August 12, 2020

Tucker, You’re not “criticizing" Kamala or "holding her to account” when you refuse to learn how to pronounce her name. Tucker’s not the only significant media figure who “struggles" with pronouncing her name. It’s disrespectful. And it’s purposeful. https://t.co/vmd8hQ0GWa — Touré (@Toure) August 12, 2020

Thin-skinned Tucker Carlson freaks out when he is criticized for mispronouncing Kamala Harris's name. And then, without a hint of self-awareness, says, "On this show, nobody in power is immune from criticism!" 🤣 https://t.co/2gJUlLIJXW — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 12, 2020

To be fair, I frequently mispronounce "Tucker." https://t.co/HS4aHJu8ZR — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 12, 2020

Without the tiniest bit of irony, after excoriating his guest for correcting his pronunciation, Tucker says "on this show, nobody in power is immune from criticism." https://t.co/8CsAiuU3Hh — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 12, 2020

do you know anyone else who reacts like this when told they are pronouncing someone’s name wrong? https://t.co/y0UcBXovXp — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 12, 2020

