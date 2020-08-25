Quantcast
Connect with us

Poison control begs Texans to quit drinking bleach: ‘Stop — it won’t cure COVID-19’

Published

1 min ago

on

Choking man (Shutterstock)

Nearly 50 north Texans have ingested bleach this month, and the region’s poison control center is begging residents to stop.

The North Texas Poison Center issued a warning this week after 46 cases of bleach ingestions were called in prompted by “misleading and inaccurate information circulating online” about preventing the spread of the coronavirus, reported KTVT-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stop, it won’t cure COVID,” the agency warned.

President Donald Trump suggested in April that an “injection inside” the body with disinfectants such as bleach or isopropyl alcohol may help fight the coronavirus, and medical experts and manufacturers alike quickly urged the public not to follow that advice.

The risk from coronavirus may be reduced by cleaning surfaces — such as tables, doorknobs or light switches — with disinfectants, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has longed warned that drinking products that contain chlorine dioxide can lead to “severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure.”

The Mayo Clinic recommends a disinfecting solution that contains just four teaspoons of bleach and one quart of water, and the health provider cautions against using that mixture in a poorly ventilated room or without wearing gloves.

Mixing ammonia or other cleaning products with bleach can produce toxic fumes, and none of those products should be ingested.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Kimberly Guilfoyle was ‘six minutes of sheer hell I’ll never get back’: GOP strategist

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the former campaign manager for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he was troubled by what he saw on the first night of the Republican National Convention, saying the only speeches that stood out were the ones that contained "bursts of insanity" -- which were not helpful to the GOP's prospects in November.

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Rick Tyler first knocked former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's speech before admitting the convention so far is boring -- but with exceptions.

'I think my favorite speeches are those given by politicians who think they're going to be president but will never be president because Nikki Haley has jumped into a car that has no engine and she's not going anywhere," he began. "Look, I -- the convention to me is so unremarkable because it was so predictable. It was actually really boring, most of it was boring. It was punctuated by bursts of insanity."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Mistaken’: Military IG slams Bill Barr’s legal justification for aerial surveillance of George Floyd protests

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr has vigorously defended the use of aerial surveillance against nonviolent George Floyd protestors in Washington, D.C. as well as in  Minnesota, California and Arizona. But Sami D. Said, inspector general for the United States Air Force, disagreed with Barr’s claims and and described him as “mistaken” in a report released on Monday, August 24.

Reporter Colin Kalmbacher, in Law & Crime, notes that Barr has defended that aerial surveillance based on the statute 32 U.S.C. § 502(f) — which, Barr said, “authorizes states to send forces” in support of “operations or missions undertaken by the member’s unit at the request of the president or secretary of defense.” But Said, in his report, found Barr’s claims to be misleading, saying, “Policy interpretations by (the National Guard Bureau, NGB) led to a mistaken belief that (secretary of defense) approval for use of the RC-25B was not required by intelligence oversight rules, and also led to a mistaken belief that 32 USC § 502(f) status was an appropriate status for RC-26B air crew and support personnel.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘She will never recover’: Nikki Haley hammered saying Trump’s embrace of racism is a matter of ‘style’

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Former Trump United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley told ABC News on Tuesday morning that that she still disagreed with President Donald Trump's characterization of Charlottesville white nationalist protesters as "very fine people" -- but also chalked it up to a disagreement over "style."

In a book published last year, Haley admitted that she was "deeply disturbed" by Trump's claim that some "very fine people" marched at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, even though it had been explicitly organized and advertised as a white nationalist rally.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image