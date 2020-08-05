Portland protests smaller, calmer, free of tear gas after federal withdrawal
PORTLAND, Ore. — Through most of July, Black Lives Matter speakers would take to the steps of the Multnomah County Justice Center and talk about their movement to people — sometimes numbering in the thousands — who gathered in a nearby street and park.They often appeared to be second to the main act that would unfold later in the evening in the next block north by the federal courthouse. There, cadres of protesters would shoot off fireworks, shine lasers, throw water bottles or — on occasion — pull down sections of fence and set fires. Sooner or later, federal law enforcement agents would emer…
Breaking Banner
‘Hell yes’: Experts say America has become a failed state in 2020
Since 2000 we have had two major economic crashes, the related issue of persistent income inequality and an environmental crisis that threatens the future of civilization. In 2020 we are also facing a pandemic and a social uprising against institutional racism, made worse President Trump's incompetence and the apparent threat he poses to democracy. One might say the real question isn't whether the U.S. is a failed state, but how we can pull ourselves out of the muck before it is too late.
Latest Headlines
Ohio UAW director accused of harassment resigns, avoiding union trial
A UAW regional director representing union members in Ohio and Indiana who had faced a possible union trial over harassment claims is resigning.The news of Region 2B Director Rich Rankin’s resignation, which was effective immediately, as both regional director and a UAW employee was announced in a joint statement from the UAW and Rankin Tuesday afternoon. The union said it was withdrawing with prejudice the union charges under Article 30 of the UAW constitution, and Rankin did not admit wrongdoing.“Director Rankin’s resignation was a personal decision and does not reflect an admission of any k... (more…)
2020 Election
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s challenger hit with campaign finance complaint
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party officials charged Tuesday that Antone Melton-Meaux, the top challenger to incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, skirted campaign finance laws by hiding some of his top political consultants in next week’s nationally watched Democratic primary.A Federal Election Commission complaint obtained by the Minneapolis Star Tribune alleges that Melton-Meaux’s campaign violated federal election law by “conspiring to intentionally obscure” the identity of political consultants listed as limited liability corporations working on his challenge to Omar in a hot... (more…)