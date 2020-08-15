Quantcast
President announces his younger brother Robert Trump has died: ‘He was my best friend’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump and Robert Trump (Twitter)

The White House announced Saturday evening that the president’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has passed away.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said in a statement.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Trump claimed.

“He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” Trump wrote.

Trump visited his brother in a New York hospital on Friday while en route to his Bedminster Golf Club, where he spend Saturday golfing as the COVID-19 death toll crossed 170,000.

No cause of death was listed in the statement released by the White House. Trump was asked why his brother had been hospitalized but did not answer the question.


