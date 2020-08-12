Presidential historian says the Republicans are ‘flailing’ trying to come up with ways to attack Kamala Harris: ‘They’re losing’

Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss noted that things are going to get more complicated as the Republican Party tries to figure out how to run a campaign against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as she joins Vice President Joe Biden’s ticket for president.

“We’re already seeing how her bio just her makeup, who she is, and her resume is proving difficult for the Republicans to kind of pigeonhole and criticize, do they call her an ultra-liberal, with other people allegedly she was too aggressive of a prosecutor and too close to the police during her time in law enforcement and the like, it’s that kind of problem,” said MSNBC host Brian Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And if they’re flailing like that, that means they’re losing, they really don’t know how to sort of come at her and one of the reasons why Joe Biden chose her,” said Beschloss. “But another important part of this when she was chosen yesterday the number of people who said, this is so American, God bless America, this is exactly the American Dream, that two immigrants, her parents from Jamaica and India, come to the United States, their daughter could be vice president of the United States, it took centuries for this kind of thing to happen.”

Williams recalled the “front porch campaigns for president” which didn’t have Donald Trump’s massive rally crowds, but it was an intimate face-to-face, personal campaign. Beschloss agreed, recalling William McKinley’s campaign for president, which he said may become the standard in the COVID-19 era.

“As we think about this campaign is going to be about this fall, it’s going to look so little like many campaigns, certainly less than the last few years with jet travel. I think there may be a future that we have in which at least for not only this campaign but maybe the next one and a few after that we’ll not expect presidential candidates to go traveling around, being in big crowds where they could get sick,” he said.

Williams noted that it takes away the measure of enthusiasm, which is generally gleaned from crowds at rallies.

See their full conversation below: