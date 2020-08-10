Quantcast
‘Presidential wish-casting’: MSNBC reporter reveals neither Pelosi nor Schumer has called Trump as he claimed

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump announced Sunday night that Democrats were calling him begging for a deal on the stimulus after he signed a series of executive orders he claimed would take place of a legislative deal on a coronavirus stimulus package. But on Monday morning, Democrats said they weren’t sure who called because it wasn’t them.

MSNBC’s Capitol Hill reporter Garrett Haake revealed that both Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that they haven’t spoken to the president in a very long time. For Pelosi it has been over a year, since the last government shutdown where she humiliated him over a budget battle. Trump ultimately was forced to cave.

Trump seemed to accidentally reveal the truth in a Monday morning tweet in which he claimed again that Democrats were calling him, but he ended his tweet saying, “They know my phone number!” It was an apparent plea for them to call him.

If the executive orders were sufficient, as Trump claimed, then he wouldn’t need a further “deal” with Democrats.

See the video below:

