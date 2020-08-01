Quantcast
Press corps criticizes GOP plan to bar journalists and re-nominate Trump behind closed doors

3 mins ago

On Saturday, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Frank Lockwood broke the news that the Republican National Committee intends to re-nominate President Donald Trump behind closed doors.

Zeke Miller, the Associated Press reporter who is president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, urged Republicans to reconsider.

“The nomination of a major party presidential candidate is very much the business of the American people,” Miller explained.

Here’s what other reporters were saying about the decision:

2020 Election

