Press corps criticizes GOP plan to bar journalists and re-nominate Trump behind closed doors

On Saturday, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Frank Lockwood broke the news that the Republican National Committee intends to re-nominate President Donald Trump behind closed doors.

Quite a scoop from regional reporter @LockwoodFrank —> Reporters won't see Trump nomination. GOP convention to be closed to press national party says https://t.co/T4qpPRldGb — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) August 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeke Miller, the Associated Press reporter who is president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, urged Republicans to reconsider.

“The nomination of a major party presidential candidate is very much the business of the American people,” Miller explained.

Zeke Miller is the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association. #WHCA https://t.co/XHGyWfG4kf — WHCA (@whca) August 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what other reporters were saying about the decision:

“Barring a last-minute change, this will be the first Republican presidential nominating convention in history where reporters are not admitted.” The president is both angry at coronavirus-related closures and using the cover they provide to bar press. https://t.co/oegS8Vxgm9 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm sure there's a better way to handle the official business of the Republican Convention than closing it to the press, even amid a pandemic. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) August 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

political conventions are about bringing together activists from around the country & putting on a show for reporters. As of now—after months of Trump insisting he could have a normal convention before abruptly pulling back—GOP convention will be neither.https://t.co/htpSTXN8ff — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 1, 2020

Reporters Won't See Trump Nomination – even @CSPAN may not be there. WTF? https://t.co/WKVFTkWbhi — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) August 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Networks should boycott ANY coverage of Trumpfest 2020 unless they get access. Pure and simple https://t.co/K1oGrXlZJb — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 1, 2020

"We're now three weeks from the Republican convention and we really don't have a clue right now in terms of the schedule," said Steve Scully, C-SPAN's political editor >> https://t.co/TgnxohjcMl via @LockwoodFrank — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) August 1, 2020