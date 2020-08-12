Quantcast
Connect with us

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorists are infiltrating child trafficking activism — and undermining it: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that QAnon believers are hijacking a national movement to fight child trafficking — and causing chaos among people trying to protect victims.

“Like any movement, QAnon needs to win over new members. And its most recent growth strategy involves piggybacking on the anti-human-trafficking movement,” reported Kevin Roose. “The idea, in a nutshell, is to create a groundswell of concern by flooding social media with posts about human trafficking, joining parenting Facebook groups and glomming on to hashtag campaigns like #SaveTheChildren, which began as a legitimate fund-raising campaign for the Save the Children charity. Then followers can shift the conversation to baseless theories about who they believe is doing the trafficking: a cabal of nefarious elites that includes Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Pope Francis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes, QAnon followers spin factual information in a way that serves their aims. Last week, an Associated Press article about a $35 million Trump administration grant to organizations that house trafficking survivors became one of the most-shared stories on Facebook, after QAnon groups picked it up and cited it as evidence that President Trump’s secret crusade against elite pedophiles was underway,” said the report. But they are also picking up baseless conspiracy theories, like the recent claim that Wayfair was somehow trafficking children in furniture.

According to Roose, a number of longtime anti-trafficking activists are “horrified” by QAnon co-opting their efforts, because they “had worked for years to expose facts about child trafficking, only to see them distorted and misused by partisan opportunists. And they worried that in addition to clogging hotlines, QAnon believers could undermine the movement’s bipartisan credibility.”

The QAnon conspiracy theory posits that President Donald Trump has been working behind the scenes to destroy a secret Satanic pedophile ring controlled by Democrats. The movement has believers all around the country, a network of merchandise and Facebook communities, and even congressional candidates. The FBI has warned it is a potential source of domestic terrorism, and QAnon believers have already been linked to acts of political violence, including the killing of an alleged mob boss.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jake Tapper unleashes tweetstorm after Trump campaign twists his words on Charlottesville to attack Biden and Harris

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

CNN host Jake Tapper took to Twitter Wednesday evening after President Donald Trump's campaign sent out talking points twisting Tapper's words and those of his political panel.

According to Tapper, the talking points mischaracterize Tapper to make it sound like he was defending Trump's claims of "very fine people on both sides" of the Charlottesville rally. The Charlottesville rally, as you might recall, was a gathering of white supremacists and neo-Nazis who chanted "Jews will not replace us," and ran a car into a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida ‘church’ officials selling bleach as a miracle COVID cure arrested in Colombia: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a pair of Florida men who used a scam "church" to push people to drink bleach as a COVID-19 cure, have been arrested in Colombia.

"The father and son duo, Mark and Joseph Grenon, were arrested in Santa Marta for allegedly selling their 'Miracle Mineral Solution' across Colombia, the United States, and Africa," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "U.S. authorities conducted a raid in July on the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, of which Mark Grenon is the leader, after Mark, Joseph, Jonathan, and Jordan Grenon were accused of selling the same bleach product as a coronavirus cure. The locations of Jonathan and Jordan Grenon remain unknown."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s postmaster general caught making cash off of post office contracts: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

CNN.com outed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for continuing to hold a stake in a company that the United States Postal Service uses as a contractor.

Reporting Wednesday, CNN revealed that DeJoy's investment in XPO Logistics is a serious conflict of interest.

"Outside experts who spoke to CNN were shocked that ethics officials at the postal service approved this arrangement, which allows DeJoy to keep at least $30 million in XPO holdings," said the report. "Raising further alarms, on the same day in June that DeJoy divested large amounts of Amazon shares, he purchased stock options giving him the right to buy new shares of Amazon at a price much lower than their current market price, according to the disclosures."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image