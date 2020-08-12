Quantcast
'Real winner': Internet destroys Trump for congratulating racist QAnon conspiracy theorist

Published

9 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump Wednesday morning congratulated a QAnon conspiracy theorist who has racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic beliefs for winning her Republican Congressional primary. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now the GOP’s candidate to face Democrat Kevin van Ausdal in November.

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!” Trump tweeted.

Politico published a video of Greene making vile and offensive remarks, but Georgia Republican voters cast their ballots for her anyway. The remarks were so offensive Politico had to place a disclaimer at the beginning to ensure viewers knew they did not endorse her hatred.

In the video Greene “suggested that Muslims do not belong in government; thinks black people ‘are held slaves to the Democratic Party’; called George Soros, a Jewish Democratic megadonor, a Nazi; and said she would feel ‘proud’ to see a Confederate monument if she were black because it symbolizes progress made since the Civil War,” Politico reported.

She also insists the Quran cannot be used to swear elected officials into office. “No. You have to be sworn in on the Bible,” she says, which is false.

Her QAnon conspiracy theories make her an even less suitable candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Many condemned Trump on Twitter for endorsing Greene – take a look:

