Prominent Trump evangelical supporter Jerry Falwell Jr. mocked after being benched by Liberty University

Published

1 min ago

on

One of President Donald Trump’s most prominent evangelical supporters was mocked online after being asked to “take an indefinite leave of absence” by Liberty University.

“Jerry Falwell Jr. will take an indefinite leave of absence from Liberty University after posting a racy photo to social media from his vacation where his pants were unzipped, his midriff was out, and he is standing next to a woman holding a glass of dark liquid. He later deleted the photo,” The Washington Post reported Friday.

“In recent months, Falwell’s behavior has been blasted by his own students, young alumni and Black alumni, but this week White evangelical leaders openly criticized him on social media,” the newspaper explained. “Falwell’s father, Jerry Falwell Sr., was a prominent Southern Baptist pastor who co-founded the once-influential Moral Majority, a group that pushed for conservative politics. After his death, his sons succeeded him; Jerry Falwell Jr. took over the university while his son Jonathan Falwell became senior pastor of the church his father founded.”

Here’s some of what people were saying online:

