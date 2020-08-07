Prominent Trump evangelical supporter Jerry Falwell Jr. mocked after being benched by Liberty University

One of President Donald Trump’s most prominent evangelical supporters was mocked online after being asked to “take an indefinite leave of absence” by Liberty University.

“Jerry Falwell Jr. will take an indefinite leave of absence from Liberty University after posting a racy photo to social media from his vacation where his pants were unzipped, his midriff was out, and he is standing next to a woman holding a glass of dark liquid. He later deleted the photo,” The Washington Post reported Friday.

“In recent months, Falwell’s behavior has been blasted by his own students, young alumni and Black alumni, but this week White evangelical leaders openly criticized him on social media,” the newspaper explained. “Falwell’s father, Jerry Falwell Sr., was a prominent Southern Baptist pastor who co-founded the once-influential Moral Majority, a group that pushed for conservative politics. After his death, his sons succeeded him; Jerry Falwell Jr. took over the university while his son Jonathan Falwell became senior pastor of the church his father founded.”

Here’s some of what people were saying online:

When asked about this news, Jerry Falwell, Jr. responded that he's not at Liberty to say. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 7, 2020

Liberty University tells @JerryFalwellJr to ‘take an indefinite leave of absence’ Buh-bye fake Christian perv. https://t.co/c9TLTS5wWf — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) August 7, 2020

Jerry Falwell, Jr. has been one of Donald Trump’s strongest supporters in the white evangelical Christian community. I am so tired of these religious right hypocrites lecturing everyone but themselves about God and morality. https://t.co/PDobq0fdyo — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 7, 2020

The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees have requested that their Trump-loving, satanic shitsack of a president, Jerry Falwell Jr. 'take an indefinite leave of absence.'https://t.co/wG8y4OMRCK — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) August 7, 2020

Between the NRA suit, Falwell’s meltdown and D’Souza’s Thighland hilarity, this week in Trumpland has has a real Layla-montage-from-GoodFellas feel to it. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 7, 2020

Jerry Falwell Jr. was asked to take a leave of absence for taking picture of a yacht with his pants unzipped, alcohol in hand and hugging a woman that was not his wife. Matt Gaetz just adopted him. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 7, 2020

Take some quality time off with the pool boy. https://t.co/K5caf9BKPV — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 7, 2020

It’s almost like white-identity Christianity isn’t an ideology that extends beyond supplying a religious myth to hide unending and destructive pursuit of fascistic power and trafficking in it corrodes you’re humanity and basic decency. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) August 7, 2020

To put it in terms that the Fox News viewing audience can understand, Jerry Falwell Jr is going on a pre-planned vacation to fish for trout. https://t.co/YhY5YV1CT0 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 7, 2020

Falwell That Ends Well — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) August 7, 2020

The fact that Trump's foremost Evangelical champion was increasingly adopting Trump's temperament and ethics was deeply damaging to his institution. Falwell had to go. Liberty will be a better university. There is a deep well of faith at the school. — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 7, 2020

Jerry Falwell Jr., one of Trump's most prominent and controversial evangelical supporters, will take an indefinite leave of absence from Liberty University. The executive committee of the Board of Trustees made the request on behalf of the entire board. https://t.co/5MxpHrGy2H — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 7, 2020

Jerry Falwell leaving his post to spend more time with the pool boy. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 7, 2020

Hmm, I wonder if posting the photo was in support of @realDonaldTrump's claims that Biden has no religion, is against the bible, and will hurt God? MAGAt logic, maybe? #Hypocrisy called out.#ONEV1 #OVVets #wtpBLUE

Z25https://t.co/Mf5uGDMILR — Tracie Stevens (@TracieLVaughn) August 7, 2020

Jerry Falwell taking leave from Liberty University to spend more time with his family. And finish getting dressed. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) August 7, 2020

I guess this means I can't congratulate Jerry Falwell on getting ousted at Liberty University – the "school" his own father co-founded.😂🤣😂🤣. That's some deliciousness, right there. pic.twitter.com/Y3KvnyLvKk — 💙 Koko 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) August 7, 2020

After all of @JerryFallwellJr's stupid bikinis with the pool boy and Michael Cohen that led him to block me on Twitter, in the end it was a stupid photo that he himself posted that ended his tenure atop Liberty U. https://t.co/iK1RyxAzBD — Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 7, 2020

I'm an outsider, but I would like to nominate those two Corinthians to serve as interim co-presidents. "Jerry Falwell Jr. will take ‘indefinite leave of absence’ from Liberty University after viral photo" https://t.co/RQswy1iWCD via @politico — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) August 7, 2020