QAnon Republican’s campaign kicks journalist out of event after he covered sexist slur against Pelosi: report

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein, pro-QAnon congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene’s campaign kicked him out of their election watch party shortly after he reported on the content of her victory speech from the primary runoff — saying that it was a closed press event.

Bluestein documented Greene attacking both mainstream Republicans and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) whom she referred to as “that b*tch.”

Greene: “I’m really fed up with what I’ve seen from the radical left, but I’m just as fed up with what I’ve seen from spineless Republicans. I’m a mama bear, so if you mess with my kids’ future, I’ll come after you. So I ran for Congress.” #gapol #ga14 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 12, 2020

Greene declares victory in #ga14 race: “The Republican establishment was against me. The D.C. swamp is against me. And the lying fake news media hates my guts. It’s a badge of honor. It’s not about me winning. This is a referendum on every single one of us, on our beliefs” #gapol — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 12, 2020

More Greene: “My victory tonight should be a message to every single one of them. You don’t speak for us. The radical left and their allies in the media are terrified … because I’m going to be their worst nightmare.” #gapol #ga14 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 12, 2020

Huge applause for this line about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “She’s a hypocrite. She’s anti-American. And we’re going to kick that bitch out of Congress.” #gapol #ga14 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 12, 2020

Greene, who is running to replace Rep. Tom Graves, is almost guaranteed to win the general election, as the district is overwhelmingly Republican.