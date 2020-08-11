Quantcast
QAnon Republican’s campaign kicks journalist out of event after he covered sexist slur against Pelosi: report

37 mins ago

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein, pro-QAnon congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene’s campaign kicked him out of their election watch party shortly after he reported on the content of her victory speech from the primary runoff — saying that it was a closed press event.

Bluestein documented Greene attacking both mainstream Republicans and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) whom she referred to as “that b*tch.”

Greene, who is running to replace Rep. Tom Graves, is almost guaranteed to win the general election, as the district is overwhelmingly Republican.

LISTEN: Trump goes on angry rant against female reporter while phoning into Fox News

18 mins ago

August 11, 2020

President Donald Trump spent his Tuesday evening calling into Sean Hannity's show on Fox News.

During the call, the leader of the free world whined about Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman.

"The Pulitzer Prize is worthless as far as I'm concerned," Trump said of the coveted award. "Because, when you have the Maggie Habermans getting a Pulitzer Prize and she got it all wrong."

"I haven't spoken to her forever -- she's like my biographer, like she knows everything about me. She knows nothing about me.

[caption id="attachment_1261521" align="aligncenter" width="800"] The New York Times' Maggie Haberman, President Donald Trump[/caption]

Small businesses in turmoil as pandemic stimulus talks stalled: report

52 mins ago

August 11, 2020

On Tuesday, Politico reported that small businesses are in limbo as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has stalled, and as the White House and Congress appear to be at a standstill on extending coronavirus stimulus.

"The collapse of pandemic relief negotiations has brought complications for the massive emergency lending program, which shut down on Saturday to new loans after doling out more than $520 billion in funds, leaving banks and borrowers unsure of how to proceed with a key phase of the rescue," reported Zachary Warmbrodt.

