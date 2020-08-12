‘Racism in its purest form’: Trump’s bigoted attacks on low-income housing draw instant rebuke

President Donald Trump lobbed yet another racist attack on low-income housing being built in American suburbs, and he drew a swift rebuke from many Twitter users who called him out for his bigotry.

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, the president wrote that “the ‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me” because “I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood.”

For good measure, the president then warned that former Vice President Joe Biden would not only “reinstall” the affordable housing program, but would even appoint Sen. Cory Booker, a prominent Black lawmaker, to oversee it.

Check out some reactions to the president’s latest race-baiting tweet below.

This is racism in its purist form. It's @realDonaldTrump living his salad days in Queens blocking blacks from renting in his buildings. It's what the Trump team thinks will get him re-elected. They're counting on the silent racist majority. Let's prove them wrong once and for all https://t.co/seQMH4tE79 — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 12, 2020

I spent 6 hours of HBO’s precious time explaining how this kind of cheap, racist fear-mongering tore the city of Yonkers apart for two decades over some housing units that were eventually built and bother no one today. This schmuck wants Yonkers, nationwide. #ShowMeACoward https://t.co/YncIsaOmSD — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 12, 2020

The thing is it's not 1965. Most women work outside the home. Women who do stay home don't tend to identify as "housewives." The suburbs are nearly as racially diverse as America. Stay-at-home moms are more likely to be non-white and more likely to be immigrants. https://t.co/9EbMsWxOwy — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) August 12, 2020

Trump’s 1st front page story was in the 70s when was sued for housing discrimination against Blacks & Latinos.He was proud of that. Trump’s been a racist, like his father, his entire life. Now he’s openly running a racist campaign in 2020. Reject this ilk. #AmericaOrTrump https://t.co/an5aB2MqTt — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) August 12, 2020

The president keeps saying that there’s some program related to low income housing that Cory Booker would run. Booker still has nothing to do with whatever program he’s thinking of—but he is Black, and lives in a low income neighborhood himself. https://t.co/6fJM7Mw7XB — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 12, 2020

Screaming the quiet part at the top of his lungs https://t.co/9gSmxAy5fv — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 12, 2020

Just say “white power” when you mean it my dude https://t.co/g7OUAYHaRl — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 12, 2020

Dear Journalism students: Call it by its name, no matter who says it. This is Racism. This is Misogyny. This is the President of the United States of America. https://t.co/smZmlKpxOC — Mark Lukasiewicz (@DeanLuk) August 12, 2020

Translation: "I've always felt that racism is a good political strategy." https://t.co/ZlKeqnaKrz — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 12, 2020

The idea of Cory Booker as a communistic land-reformer who strikes terror into the hearts of suburban housewives is pretty amusinghttps://t.co/66ibDCKRdP — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) August 12, 2020

My hearing is not as good as it used to be after two decades in the military, but this whistle is absolutely deafening. https://t.co/GzuH3NdLHu — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 12, 2020

Imagine boasting about racist white women voting for you for keeping the big bad Black man out of the neighborhood—wait, that’s what you’re doing. Leave it to a son of a klansman to be this proud of being this racist. https://t.co/GCmnDLVjAr — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 12, 2020

Your blatant racism hurts and embarrasses the United States of America. https://t.co/CiYiybwUgd — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) August 12, 2020

This is a lot of words to use to say Cory Booker is black. https://t.co/0AVAI1kPut — Addisu Demissie 🏡 (@ASDem) August 12, 2020