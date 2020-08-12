Quantcast
‘Racism in its purest form’: Trump’s bigoted attacks on low-income housing draw instant rebuke

1 min ago

President Donald Trump lobbed yet another racist attack on low-income housing being built in American suburbs, and he drew a swift rebuke from many Twitter users who called him out for his bigotry.

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, the president wrote that “the ‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me” because “I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood.”

For good measure, the president then warned that former Vice President Joe Biden would not only “reinstall” the affordable housing program, but would even appoint Sen. Cory Booker, a prominent Black lawmaker, to oversee it.

Check out some reactions to the president’s latest race-baiting tweet below.

