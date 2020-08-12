Quantcast
Trump lobs racist — and misspelled — attack against Joe Biden and Cory Booker

President Donald Trump launched yet another racist attack on Joe Biden over suburban housing.

Two weeks after claiming Biden would destroy the “Suburban Lifestyle Dream,” the president insisted the “suburban housewife” demographic he needs for re-election would support his law-and-order campaign theme.

“The ‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me,” Trump tweeted. “They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood.”

He then took a thinly veiled racist shot at Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), whose name he misspelled, and tagged “Fox & Friends” and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

“Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!” he tweeted.


