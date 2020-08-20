Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman pulled off live game after dropping homophobic slur on hot mic
Cincinnati Reds play-by-play man Thom Brennaman knows he may be looking for a new job soon.Brennaman signed off in the middle of the Reds’ game Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals after getting caught on a hot mic using a slur for homosexuals.Brennemen was heard referring to an unknown location as “one of the f — capitals of the world.” He did not seem to realize that the broadcast had returned from commercial break.The Reds and Royals played a doubleheader Wednesday. Brennaman’s homophobic slur came during the final inning of the first game, and he abruptly signed off the air durin…
How the intentionally malicious design of Trump’s campaign website manipulates visitors
Trump uses Florida loophole allowing anyone a voter chooses to pick up and turn in their mail ballot
The timeline of events raises questions about the chain of custody of those ballots, and whether it met state requirements.
According to reports from CNN and The Washington Post citing Palm Beach County election officials, the Trumps' ballots were returned Monday — ahead of the deadline. Florida law allows registered voters to sign an affidavit authorizing an intermediary to pick up and drop off their mail-in ballots.
‘I need you to save Democracy’: CNN panel says Obama ‘declared a national emergency’
CNN's panel responded to President Barack Obama's speech by noting that it was one delivered by a leader fearful of a national emergency facing the United States.
CNN's Nia-Malika Henderson noted that it many ways it seemed like Obama passing a baton to Sen. Kamala Harris, a daughter of immigrants and who will be the first Black vice president but also the first female vice president if she's elected in November.
CNN's chief political analyst Gloria Borger explained that the speech Obama gave Wednesday wasn't a typical convention speech, rather it was a rallying cry.
"This was sort of the new definition of the fierce urgency of now," Broger said quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "And I could see him in the Oval Office. It was intimate and it was chilling, and he was declaring a national emergency. And what he was doing was saying, 'I need you to save democracy.' Nothing less. Yes, he talked about what he believes, et cetera, et cetera, but this was on a higher plane. This was an emergency. And he is saying, you know, 'You've got to do this now' and you could -- you could see it in his voice."