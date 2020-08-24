Rep. Katie Porter praised for grilling Louis DeJoy: ‘She set him up nicely for perjury charges’

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) has received accolades as a rising star of the Democratic Party for her incisive grilling of Trump administration officials during her first term in Congress.

Porter, who taught at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, won further praise on Monday for her questioning of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“I’m concerned about your understanding of this agency,” Porter told DeJoy. “And I’m particularly concerned about it, because you started taking very decisive action when you became Postmaster General. You started directing the unplugging and destroying of machines, changing of employee procedures, and locking of collection boxes. As a professor, I’ve always told my students that one of the most important rules in life is to read the instructions. Did you actually read and independently analyze the major overhaul plans before you ordered them to take effect?”

One week before the hearing, Porter warned DeJoy he better prepared, but the professor graded DeJoy as failing to do so.

Spoiler alert: he did not. https://t.co/uJaqQvcWZK — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) August 24, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about Porter:

Whoo hoo💙

Lordy, You rocked it.

He should be very afraid of the Postal Inspectors.

Very afraid indeed pic.twitter.com/wP04HsYa6Y — Schmette (@NancyHerr4) August 24, 2020

I wish more congressional Dems prepared as well as Rep. Porter does. She discerns truth. (AOC is also good at this) https://t.co/r8qZBfZWpX — Steve Hawes (@stevehawes1) August 24, 2020

Rep Porter – can we please get rid of the 5 min rule – and can you train your colleagues how to prepare for a hearing and how to ask questions – cause most of them don’t have a clue — Mark G (@markgr45) August 24, 2020

So let me get this straight he is the boss of USPS and he has no clue who ordered the removal of the sorting machines. I wanted Rep. Porter to nail him to the wall. pic.twitter.com/ZYkN2dvSzF — JLR37🌊🌊🗽🇺🇸 (@turtlerosas36) August 24, 2020

Rep. Porter @RepKatiePorter essentially gave #DeJoy an opportunity to explain how he was not corrupt, unqualified & not trying to destroy the #USPS. #DeJoy was a hostile witness who acted as if no one should be asking him anything, that he is untouchable & not accountable. — Brenda Vander Mey (@vanmey2000) August 24, 2020

Katie, you were phenomenal: prepared, respective and brutal, in your exposure of DeJoy’s incompetence and corruption. — SarahCA #BidenHarris2020 (@SarahBCalif) August 24, 2020

She set him up nicely for perjury charges, especially at the end; punishable by up to 5 years in federal prison.

Bravo Rep Porter. https://t.co/KjOTg9VFsX — Bruce Duck (@BruceDuck2) August 24, 2020

Rep. Porter blew Postmaster General Louis DeJoy out of the water!! Boom!! He barely knew the cost of a stamp and not much else!!…This is how you come prepared & dont spend your 5 minutes just grand standing in front of the TV cameras!! Bravo @RepKatiePorter 👏👏👏 #LouisDeJoy — Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) August 24, 2020

Why the hell DeJoy was smirking when Rep Porter ask questions he should know the answer to. He think dismantling the @USPS is a fcuking game. Thank you @RepKatiePorter. His grifting ass needs to resign. #FireLouisDeJoy — Shawn #BlackTechieLivesMatter (@ShawnVee07) August 24, 2020

you brought the fire by asking reasonable questions. DeJoy lies and should be ejected from the job. pic.twitter.com/ZUuBdihDRm — The Honorbale Lori Magno (@ModaMags) August 24, 2020

HEY!!!! Who is watching #PutinsGOPConvention ???? Not me! Watching Rep. Porter, though! I cannot love her work enough. She is AMAZING. BAM!!! pic.twitter.com/ThscxtsDWw — K. Sennholz MD (@MtnMD) August 24, 2020

He needs to resign and be prosecuted. — Wear A Damn Mask (@DCJohnNorton) August 24, 2020

