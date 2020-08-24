Quantcast
Connect with us

Rep. Katie Porter praised for grilling Louis DeJoy: ‘She set him up nicely for perjury charges’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Katie Porter (screengrab)

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) has received accolades as a rising star of the Democratic Party for her incisive grilling of Trump administration officials during her first term in Congress.

Porter, who taught at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, won further praise on Monday for her questioning of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“I’m concerned about your understanding of this agency,” Porter told DeJoy. “And I’m particularly concerned about it, because you started taking very decisive action when you became Postmaster General. You started directing the unplugging and destroying of machines, changing of employee procedures, and locking of collection boxes. As a professor, I’ve always told my students that one of the most important rules in life is to read the instructions. Did you actually read and independently analyze the major overhaul plans before you ordered them to take effect?”

ADVERTISEMENT

One week before the hearing, Porter warned DeJoy he better prepared, but the professor graded DeJoy as failing to do so.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Porter:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

As GOP officially re-nominates Trump, poll shows 68 percent in US disapprove of president’s pandemic response

Published

52 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

The U.S. now has over 5.7 million confirmed Covid-19 infections and nearly 177,000 people have died nationwide.

As the GOP's 2020 convention kicked off Monday and Republicans officially nominated President Donald Trump for reelection, new polling revealed that a bipartisan majority of Americans disapprove of how the president and federal government are handling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump ex-DHS official skewers president in new ad: ‘What we saw was terrifying’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

On Monday, Republican Voters Against Trump dropped a new ad featuring Miles Taylor, a former Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration who recently came out in support of Joe Biden.

"I served as the chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security under the Donald Trump administration, and it was my job to help the Department of Homeland Security to keep our country safe," said Taylor. "What we saw was terrifying."

"The president told us to stop giving money to people whose houses had burned down because California didn't support him," said Taylor. "He said he wanted to have a deliberate policy of ripping children away from their parents. He was unfocused, undisciplined. I have to support Joe Biden for president."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Unprecedented and wrong’: Mike Pompeo slammed for plans to address GOP convention from Jerusalem

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Critics accused the secretary of state of "using Judaism as a political prop" and suggested his speech may violate the Hatch Act.

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign announced Sunday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address this week's Republican National Convention—news that sparked swift criticism both because it's unprecedented for the nation's top diplomat to participate in this type of political event and because he will reportedly speak from "an undisclosed location" in Jerusalem while he's there on official travel.

Continue Reading
 
 