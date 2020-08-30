Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican Steve Scalise caught doctoring video of a disabled man with ALS to attack Joe Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Progressive activist Ady Barkan (Photo: Screen capture)

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the House Whip, was caught doctoring a video of a disabled man with Lou Gehrig’s disease (or ALS) in an attack that seems purely an attempt at political exploitation.

Rebecca Cokley from the Campaign for American Progress (CAP) was the one who discovered the “deep fake” in which Scalise appeared to apply a computerized voice over what Ady Barkan actually said. Barkan is a progressive activist who led the “Fed Up” campaign and has become a courageous healthcare advocate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is dangerous and not ok,” tweeted Cokley, before admonishing the GOP for such a move.

As the Washington Post‘s Dave Weigle pointed out, Barkan uses a voice assistance device to speak. He commented about Vice President Joe Biden’s comments about “re-directing” public safety funding to social workers and mental health experts, something police have actually requested because it typically isn’t crime-related and they aren’t trained to handle such mental health crises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The real line Barkan said was, “But do we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?” Scalise changed the question: “Do we agree that we can redirect some of the police funding?

Republicans have desperately tried to make up things that Biden has said or supports or mischaracterized what he has said about issues facing people of color and policing. It seems Scalise is perpetuating that effort by creating his own “deep fake” videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the real conversation between Biden and Barkan below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump’s convention failed to hand him the big poll bounce he needs: CNN analyst

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

Donald Trump failed to get the big bounce he needed in the polls after the Republican National Convention, writes CNN election analyst Harry Enten, which is putting pressure on the sitting president's campaign to find a new path to victory.

The four evening's worth of proceedings televised on national TV that started with a widely mocked appearance by Trump advocate Kimberly Guilfoyle -- who is dating the president's son --  and ended with the president giving a rambling acceptance speech on the lawn at the White House. failed to move the needle in any appreciable way Enten suggested.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Donald Trump’s attacks on the US Post Office have blown up in his face in spectacular fashion: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

Donald Trump's attempts to curtail mail-in voting by having his Postmaster General interfere with U.S. Post Office operations is having the unintended effect of filling the coffers of Democratic candidates who will be on the ballot in November.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, at least one hundred Democrats currently running for office have used the uproar over postal interruptions in their emails to supporters designed to rake in contributions -- and it is working.

“It’s huge—every single client has been trying to capitalize on it,” explained one Democratic strategist before adding, “It’s rare you get an issue where every candidate, whether they’re a Blue Dog or very liberal, is so aligned on this.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rod Rosenstein secretly crippled the Mueller investigation: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had a hand in limiting the scope of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and the Russians by secretly curtailing an FBI counterintelligence probe.

The report from Michael Schmidt of the Times begins by stating, "The Justice Department secretly took steps in 2017 to narrow the investigation into Russian election interference and any links to the Trump campaign, according to former law enforcement officials," before adding, "But law enforcement officials never fully investigated Mr. Trump’s own relationship with Russia, even though some career F.B.I. counterintelligence investigators thought his ties posed such a national security threat that they took the extraordinary step of opening an inquiry into them."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image