Republicans defeated at the Supreme Court as justices refuse to block Rhode Island from easing voting-by-mail rules

Published

15 mins ago

on

The United States Supreme Court has shot down a GOP request for an emergency stay to stop the suspension of witness and notary requirements for Rhode Island mail ballots, WPRI reports.

Rhode Island election officials can now send out mail ballots without the witness and notary requirements, which raised concern due to the coronavirus.

“Your health should never be the price of admission to our democracy,” Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said in a statement. “Making it easier to vote safely from home by removing the burden of obtaining two witnesses or a notary is a common-sense step that will protect Rhode Islanders during this pandemic.”

Activism

WATCH: Portland police in riot gear deploy teargas and then slash tires of medical van

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Law enforcement officer in Portland, Oregon were seen on video slashing the tires of a medical support vehicle.

According to reports from the scene, the van was providing medical support to anyone inured in the ongoing protests. The vehicle was said to have been repurposed from Timbers Army, a fan group backing a local soccer team.

"Just witnessed PPB riot police stab the wheels out of a medic van as it tried to drive away in accordance with their orders," one photographer noted on Twitter.

Video shared on social media shows riot police using tear gas to clear a street where the vehicle was parked. Before the vehicle can leave, an officer jabs a knife-like object into the tires.

Trump is trying to ‘murder a national treasure’ by undermining the Postal Service — and it’s a national emergency: columnist

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has long had a war with the U.S. Postal Service, claiming that it should be turning a profit like a corporation instead of a "service" provided by the American government. Now that the election has turned to primarily absentee ballots, Trump is escalating his war against the USPS.

Writing for the Washington Post, columnist Paul Waldman equated it to the boy who kills his parents but pleads for mercy on the grounds that he's an orphan.

