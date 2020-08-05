Republicans have a fight on their hands: ‘Trump is losing and the Senate is leaning towards Democrats’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell breathed a sigh of relief after controversial former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach lost his state’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.
The McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund had invested $2.1 million to boost Rep. Roger Marshall, who won the primary and will face off against Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier, but the majority leader’s intervention shows the challenge he faces in holding onto his own job, reported NPR.
“Right now Trump is losing and the Senate is leaning towards Democrats,” said one GOP strategist.
The GOP currently holds a 53-47 majority in the Senate, but Republicans face a tough map for maintaining that control.
“Of the 10 most competitive Senate races, Republicans have only one likely prospect for a pickup in Alabama,” NPR reported. “The remaining nine seats are GOP-held, and the party’s candidates are down or tied in the polls across the board.”
Republican strategists are most worried about Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina, but President Donald Trump’s poor approval ratings put two states he won — Iowa and Montana — into play for Democrats.
“The dynamics that could cause him to win reelection may be out of his hands,” said another Republican strategist. “He’s now at the mercy of outside factors.”
Even once reliably conservative Georgia carries a risk for Republicans, who have two incumbents fighting to hold onto their seats.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler is trying to keep her seat in a special election after her appointment to finish a term, and Sen. David Perdue is seeking a second term.
Biden, Trump scramble to replan nomination speeches
The US election plunged deeper into unprecedented territory Wednesday when challenger Joe Biden announced he would accept his nomination virtually and President Donald Trump suggested breaking tradition by holding his own ceremony at the White House.
Citing coronavirus health risks, the Biden campaign said he would make his speech -- the high point of a candidate's race -- from his Delaware home where he has spent most of the last months.
He had planned to attend the August 17-20 Democratic convention in Milwaukee, which was already heavily scaled-down from the massive event typical before US elections.
Andrea Mitchell knocks Biden for virtual convention speech: ‘How much does that damage the campaign?’
MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell suggested to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden could "damage" his campaign by holding a virtual convention speech.
Mitchell made the remark after President Donald Trump said that he was considering holding his convention speech at the White House.
"Joe Biden is not going to Milwaukee," Mitchell told Pelosi. "How much does this damage the campaign?"
Pelosi disagreed by insisting that Democrats will hold a "great convention."
Mitchell then asked about Trump's plan to hold his convention speech at the White House.
Trump’s psychiatric disturbance could destroy democracy if he wins a second term: clinical psychologist
I’m not being hyperbolic or melodramatic when I say that democracy itself is on the line on November 3. Donald Trump has been on a mission to subvert our democracy and to push it toward an autocracy. No president has ever disavowed democracy like Trump. No president has ever wanted to change our democratic way of life like Trump.
Trump has shown little interest or intent in following our Constitution. He is not abiding by the emoluments clause. He breaks norms and rules at will. He does not recognize that the three branches of government are co-equal. He operates as if the executive branch has total power. Our democracy is not based on the executive branch having absolute power. It requires that the three branches have separate powers in a check-and-balances system. Trump impugns democracy because it limits his power and requires him to be held accountable.