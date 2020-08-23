Republicans have ‘major doggy doo on their shoes’ for sticking with Trump: Nancy Pelosi
Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Republicans will regret backing Donald Trump for over three years, telling host Jake Tapper the GOP lawmakers have “major doggy doo on their shoes.”
Addressing attempts by Republicans — led by Trump — to suppress voting in November, the Democrat said her party needs to make sure people know to turn out to vote.
“They must vote early because their [the Republicans] playbook is one that has all kinds of obstacles to participation in our country,” Pelosi told host Tapper. “It’s so sad to see Republicans marching to this drummer. They’re going to have, as I’ve said over and over, major doggy doo on their shoes for a long time to come. But you know what? Ignore it.”
“It’s really important because he’s doing this so that people won’t vote,” she continued.”He’s saying it’s no use voting because it won’t count as cast, you might as well not vote. The best thing, all the time, is to ignore what he has to say because it has no association with fact, validity, or truth.”
‘I regret it’: Republican C-SPAN caller tells RNC spokesperson she won’t cast another vote for Trump
A Republican voter explained to RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington on Sunday why she no longer supports President Donald Trump because of his response to COVID-19.
During an appearance on C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, a woman from Texas named Rosie admitted that she had voted for Trump in 2016.
"I feel right now that this young lady, Elizabeth, isn't strong enough and knows enough to defend a Republican Party," the woman said. "I did vote for Mr. Trump and, afterwards, I regretted it. Because in the beginning, if she pays attention... he has done lots of mistakes."
Ex-RNC head drops the mic on Trump voters in epic rant: ‘You’re stupid — you’re getting played’
Former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele went off on supporters of Donald Trump on Sunday morning, saying they are "stupid" for continuing to stand by him after three and a half years.
Sitting in on a panel with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, the normally staid Steele was asked about the upcoming Republican National Convention before going on an extended -- and frequently sarcastic -- diatribe.
"Michael Steele, do you have any hope that that's what we're actually going to hear out of the Republican Convention?" host Capehart asked.
"Hell no! That ain't happening. Come on?" Steele exclaimed. "Donald Trump is speaking every night. What do you think Donald Trump is going to say every night?"
Jared Kushner admonished by CNN host for blowing off multiple voter fraud studies with an anecdote
Appearing on CNN on Sunday Morning, White House adviser Jared Kushner was pulled up short by host Fareed Zakaria when he attempted to dismiss voluminous reports concluding massive voter fraud is a myth with an anecdote about a friend in New Jersey who received two ballots in the mail.
Noting the Trump administration's complaints that the only way the president can lose in November is through voter fraud, host Zakaria presented Trump's son-in-law with a list of studies that have proven it doesn't happen.
A smirking Kushner attempted to dismiss them all by sharing an anecdote.
"I'm going to read them to you, Jared," the host began. " He [Trump] talked extensively about the dangers of mail-in voting and the fraud that comes from it. the first slide I'm happy to send you by email is the list of the literally dozens of studies that have been done on voter fraud, all of which have concluded there is none."