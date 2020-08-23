Republicans ridiculed for not having a platform and just being a ‘cult’: ‘Hilariously pathetic and terrifying’

The Republican Convention would normally have many meetings among party loyalists and state chairs working on updates to the GOP platform. But this year, there won’t be a Republican Party platform. The new platform is supporting Trump, the party said in a press release.

What they have done, however, is copy and paste the platform from 2016, which trashes the current administration. They meant for it to be an attack on former President Barack Obama, but it doesn’t say the name.

Because the GOP moved their convention from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville, Florida, back to Charlotte and then ultimately virtually and at the White House, it didn’t give enough time to conduct an actual national convention. Instead, the GOP convention will be just be all about Donald Trump.

It was something that made Twitter politicos note how emblematic it is of a Republican Party that has no real policies or plans than of Donald Trump.

You can see the mockery in the tweets below:

https://twitter.com/JWLmageditor/status/1297721089150169088

Nobody paying attention to what has been happening the last 3-plus years should be surprised that the Republican Party has no platform other than saluting and normalizing the whims of their divisive and mercurial leader. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 24, 2020

😳 The GOP just announced that there is no 2020 platform this year other than to reassert “the Party’s strong support for President Donald Trump and his Administration.” pic.twitter.com/0wEF2Dnco3 — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) August 24, 2020

Amazingly this is not a parody. pic.twitter.com/GtxS1l1uWC — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 24, 2020

Makes perfect sense. No agenda, no principles, no convictions, no ideology. Stand for nothing other than adoring the leader. https://t.co/NxP0ILzYoj — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 24, 2020

This is dry language, so let me translate: “There will be no Republican Party platform this year, only support for Trump.” Really. pic.twitter.com/kIOgA73iPZ — Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) August 24, 2020

The GOP announces that there will be no substantive republican platform. It simply is to support Donald Trump. That, folks, is a hallmark of fascism. — A Worried Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) August 24, 2020

Over time parties taken over by authoritarians lose identity apart from the leader- their resources and time are monopolized by the need to defend him no matter what he says or does. https://t.co/s33CslP0tW — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) August 24, 2020

I remember a @GOP lawyer once telling me how much the Republican Party cared about its platform. That regardless of the nominee, the GOP rank and file cared about the individual policies in it. Apparently that was complete bullshit. #PartyOfTrump https://t.co/xX0LtK6xN4 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 24, 2020

Both hilariously pathetic and terrifying, but also if Trump proposed a modest progressive tax increase or nominated a judge the Federalist Society didn’t like, we’d be quickly reminded that the Republican Party has a platform that even Trump can’t override. https://t.co/jdoXWUu5d8 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 24, 2020

Trump's Plan for 2nd Term:

There is no plan

Trump's Health Care Plan to replace ACA:

There is no plan

Trump's Response to the COVID-19 Crisis:

There is no plan

Republican Party Platform for 2020:

There is no plan — Max Zeppelin (@zeppelin_max) August 24, 2020

Remember when all the very serious political journalists were concern trolling how 'light on policy' the DNC was? The Republican party literally stands for nothing other than as a personality cult for Trump (and a lot of racism). That's it. https://t.co/vjVrwzLAzf — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) August 24, 2020

John did you notice the Republican Platform now consists of nothing but blind obedience to Donald? And did you see the RNC schedule? I did and you’re not even invited. You’re a sucker, John. We are all laughing at you pic.twitter.com/8K6Q9o8U4V — Pissed off Dad in Texas (@pissed_off_dad) August 24, 2020

With the RNC deciding to nuke its platform, and fully endorse Trumpism, there is no longer the excuse of being a Republican even though you disagree with Trump. There is no Republican party anymore, it's 100% the Trump Party. — Godless Iowan says 72 days! (@GodlessIowan) August 24, 2020

So, I guess the GOP just announced that the 2020 Republican platform will be whatever fascist policies that Donny comes up with. Certainly makes the stakes clear on November 3rd. — Wallis Weaver (@wallisweaver) August 24, 2020

Anyone who doesn't think the United States is heading down the same Autobahn Nazi Germany used better look at this. No Republican platform. Just whatever Trump wants. https://t.co/rh8dc5a7Ms — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) August 24, 2020

Most of this was written as though someone else has been president for four years, but Rube Nation will love it. https://t.co/upZ9DofFs4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 24, 2020

Party platforms have never counted for a ton with me, but we now are headed into a GOP Convention that will be 75% the President or his family members, and has no platform attached just a "whatever the fuck Trump says is fine with us." — Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 24, 2020

The Republican party will not release a platform during the 2020 RNC convention. Their resolution is to follow and support whatever Donald Trump says the party should do, and to resolve that the media should be nicer to them. This should be a fun week. pic.twitter.com/GJN0Dm14wv — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 24, 2020

The latest reminder that in just four years one of America’s two major political parties was quite easily overtaken by a demagogue/con man and became a cult. https://t.co/hwVoN8yBvL — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 24, 2020