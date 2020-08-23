Quantcast
Republicans ridiculed for not having a platform and just being a ‘cult’: ‘Hilariously pathetic and terrifying’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

The Republican Convention would normally have many meetings among party loyalists and state chairs working on updates to the GOP platform. But this year, there won’t be a Republican Party platform. The new platform is supporting Trump, the party said in a press release.

What they have done, however, is copy and paste the platform from 2016, which trashes the current administration. They meant for it to be an attack on former President Barack Obama, but it doesn’t say the name.

Because the GOP moved their convention from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville, Florida, back to Charlotte and then ultimately virtually and at the White House, it didn’t give enough time to conduct an actual national convention. Instead, the GOP convention will be just be all about Donald Trump.

It was something that made Twitter politicos note how emblematic it is of a Republican Party that has no real policies or plans than of Donald Trump.

You can see the mockery in the tweets below:

https://twitter.com/JWLmageditor/status/1297721089150169088

