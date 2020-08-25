RNC cancels speaker after she promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Twitter

On Tuesday evening, CNN reported that the Republican National Convention has abruptly removed Trump adviser and “Angel Mom” Mary Ann Mendoza from the night’s speaking lineup.

This comes after Mendoza posted her support from a thread written by a QAnon supporter positing a Jewish conspiracy to take over the world.

Faced with backlash, Mendoza wrote a follow-up tweet saying, “My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”

