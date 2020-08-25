RNC cancels speaker after she promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Twitter
On Tuesday evening, CNN reported that the Republican National Convention has abruptly removed Trump adviser and “Angel Mom” Mary Ann Mendoza from the night’s speaking lineup.
This comes after Mendoza posted her support from a thread written by a QAnon supporter positing a Jewish conspiracy to take over the world.
Faced with backlash, Mendoza wrote a follow-up tweet saying, “My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”
CNN now reporting that Mary Ann Mendoza has been abruptly removed from tonight’s program. Mendoza just tweeted an apology for retweeting anti-Semitic QAnon conspiracies https://t.co/rC8qaC9A5n
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 26, 2020
2020 Election
Special Counsel ripped for ‘standing by silently’ while the Trumps use White House for RNC Convention
The leader of the U.S. Office of the Special Counsel was blasted on Tuesday for allowing first lady Melania Trump to use the White House Rose Garden for her Republican National Committee Convention speech.
"Imagine being the head of the [Office of the Special Counsel], which is responsible for enforcing the Hatch Act, and standing by silently as the president and his staff abuse the people's government by using the White House to host a party's nominating convention," the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Schaub, posted on Twitter. "You'd go down in history as complicit."
2020 Election
Postal workers union organizes nationwide rallies pressuring Congress to #SaveThePostOffice
Protesters carried signs that declared "U.S. Mail Is Not For Sale," "PM DeJoy, Stop Delaying De-Mail," and "Senators: Do the Right Thing."
A union representing U.S. Postal Service employees joined with USPS supporters to hold dozens of rallies across the country Tuesday demanding that Congress #SaveThePostOffice by providing the agency with at least $25 billion in emergency funding as well as stopping and reversing mail slowdown policies introduced by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
2020 Election
Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo to headline Day 2 of the Republican convention
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and First Lady Melania Trump address the Republican convention on Tuesday after a first night that featured depictions of a United States under a Joe Biden presidency that veered between the apocalyptic and the hyperbolic.
Republicans had pledged to provide an uplifting convention to celebrate Donald Trump's nomination for four more years in the White House but the mood at the outset was mostly somber.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, 51, a former Fox News host and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr, described the coming election as a "battle for the soul of America" -- echoing a phrase former vice president Biden has used throughout his campaign.