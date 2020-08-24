RNC kicks off with prayer calling Trump one of ‘the many gifts that God has bestowed upon us’

The Republican National Convention began on Monday with a prayer thanking God for President Donald Trump.

“I am a Catholic Donald Trump Republican,” Vermont Delegate Jay Shepard began. “And by the grace of God, an American, so let us pray.”

“Thank you, oh Lord, for all the gifts that you provide us,” he continued. “Not because we deserve them, but solely through your grace and mercy. Let us acknowledge the many gifts that God has bestowed upon us, starting with the president and vice president that reflect the values of our Founding Fathers and are willing to fight for those values, starting with life, knowing that all life is precious, from conception to natural death. There’s no choice but to fight for the unborn.”

Throughout the prayer, Shepard suggested that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is not “true” to his Catholic faith.

“Help us all follow President Trump,” Shepard prayed. “We know is he on the journey to you, Lord. Let us not be deceived by those that were once close to you, but have turned away in favor of embracing political ideology, yet claiming Catholic beliefs and words while their actions turn them away from you.”

“You have chosen us, oh Lord,” he added, “to make a difference in the world.”

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.