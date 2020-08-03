Ron DeSantis warned of COVID exposure after attending Florida sheriffs meeting where 5 tested positive: report

Top Republican officials in Florida were notified by state health officials of potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Florida Sheriffs Association meeting last week which had five attendees subsequently test positive, FOX 13 reported Monday.

“The July 27 meeting at a Bonita Springs hotel brought together 60 people from across the state, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Corrections Secretary Mark Inch, incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls and sheriffs from various parts of Florida,” the station reported.

“By Friday, Inch, Department of Corrections Deputy Secretary Ricky Dixon and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood all disclosed that they too had tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz tested positive for the deadly respiratory illness,” the station explained. “Although the five attendees tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the law-enforcement meeting, it remains to be determined exactly where each got infected.”