Rudy Giuliani’s daughter announces her support for Biden/Harris

The daughter of former NYC Mayor and current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential bid.

Caroline Rose Giuliani, 31, tweeted a photo of herself with Harris on Tuesday with the caption “an excellent day for a repost from this bleeding [heart] of mine #bidenharris2020 #removetrump.” She also shared a donation link in a subsequent tweet, calling on people to “help start turning this sh*t around!! It’s a matter of life or (many) death(s) at this point.”

While there's some momentum here, a reminder to please donate to help start turning this shit around!! It's a matter of life or (many) death(s) at this point. https://t.co/jQSqCutDTc — Caroline Rose Giuliani (@CarolineRoseGiu) August 12, 2020

As The Daily Caller points out, Giuliani’s daughter supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and former President Barack Obama for both presidential runs.