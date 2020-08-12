Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani’s daughter announces her support for Biden/Harris

Published

26 mins ago

on

The daughter of former NYC Mayor and current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential bid.

Caroline Rose Giuliani, 31, tweeted a photo of herself with Harris on Tuesday with the caption “an excellent day for a repost from this bleeding [heart] of mine #bidenharris2020 #removetrump.” She also shared a donation link in a subsequent tweet, calling on people to “help start turning this sh*t around!! It’s a matter of life or (many) death(s) at this point.”

As The Daily Caller points out, Giuliani’s daughter supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and former President Barack Obama for both presidential runs.


2020 Election

Trump projected his flaws on Hillary Clinton and it worked — but 2020 is different

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Mere hours after former Vice President Joe Biden made history by picking Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate — making her the first Black and Asian woman on a presidential ticket — Donald Trump coughed up his response. A little after 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, Trump posted a tweet claiming that "Joe Biden has a racism problem."

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Breaking Banner

Bill Maher shrugs off Trump’s rant after the president says the HBO host ‘looks terrible’

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at comedian Bill Maher, after the HBO host conducted a fake eulogy of the president on his "Real Time" show.

“Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Maher had a simple response on Twitter: "Really? This is what the president of the United States does with his time?"

Continue Reading
 
 
