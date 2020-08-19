Sarah Palin: Kamala Harris ‘prostituted’ herself to win political office

On Fox News Wednesday, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) attacked Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) with a misogynistic swipe at her political ambitions.

“Looking back, is there anything you could have done to get the kind of coverage that Kamala Harris is getting now?” said host Tucker Carlson. “Like you care about equality deep within your soul, that you’re a rockstar, a celebrity, you’re the Dalai Lama reincarnated. Could you have done anything to get that kind of coverage?”

“I would not have prostituted myself in terms of changing any of my positions in order to garner better press,” said Palin, adding that if she had “compromised my convictions” the way Harris allegedly had, she would have “gotten a lot better coverage.” She did not offer examples of how Harris changed her positions.

This comes days after Palin, who was the vice presidential nominee in 2008, offered a list of suggestions to Harris on how to navigate her political environment.