Viewers reject Sarah Palin’s advice to Kamala Harris

Sarah Palin offered advice to Sen. Kamala Harris on running for vice president, but social media users didn’t want to hear it.

The former Republican vice presidential nominee and one-time half-term governor of Alaska appeared Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” where she complained about the media coverage of her failed 2008 campaign alongside Sen. John McCain.

“A lot of the coverage of me was quite unfair,” Palin said. “I hope that they will treat her fairly, but at the same time, no kid gloves … the American voter wants to know that we have the most capable people running and who will be elected, regardless of gender, regardless of race.”

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Former Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin offers advice for Kamala Harris based on her experience.https://t.co/ct74NZjeX8 pic.twitter.com/j2LMaZuesH — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 13, 2020

Palin was the second woman nominated by a major party for vice president, after Geraldine Ferraro in 1984, and she urged Harris to speak up as much as she likes.

“Some campaign managers they sure attempted to muzzle and for a while there, I was muzzled,” Palin said. “So I hope that she doesn’t go through that. I hope that you know she stands strong and reminds campaign managers, you know, you don’t know any more than anybody else.”

Twitter users urged Palin to zip it.

Sarah Palin who was last seen rapping on The Masked Singer, is giving advice to Kamala Harris? — dentalworker (@DDSDDS) August 13, 2020

This was wasted airtime. ABC and GMA needs to do better. — Dr. Roslyn R. Price (@RoslynRena) August 13, 2020

@MeghanMcCain Sarah Palin is on GMA giving advice to Kamala Harris. Woman to Woman, party aside, don't you think you should tell Kamala to stay FAR AWAY and not listen to a word??!!

HAHAHAHAHA 🤔😎 — Ellen Bean (@beaniechick3) August 13, 2020

As if Kamala Harris would even want any advice from Sarah Palin anyway! McCain's campaign was doomed the moment the picked Palin. If, and that's a big if, they "muzzled" her, it's because Palin is phsyco and still be muzzled! — Victoria Thomas (@Victhm72672) August 13, 2020

Sorry.. but cannot compare Kamala and Sarah. Both are women. But.. One is ready and able to lead. The other was a poor choice made without real vetting. — Nilza de Caguas 🇵🇷 (@NilzaTaina32) August 13, 2020

Just curious, isn’t this type of thing feeding into sexism? Why would Palin be a good interview to provide advice for Harris? Because she’s a woman? Isn’t that diminishing who Harris is down to her gender alone? These two share almost nothing else in common. — I Know Things (@IKnowThings4) August 13, 2020

Why is anyone talking to Sarah Palin about being female VP nominee? @SenKamalaHarris doesn’t need her advice. Kamala Harris ran for president. We know her. We know she’s intelligent, accomplished, nice, and a fighter. SP can stuff it. — Michele Mouse (@MouseFahy) August 13, 2020

Interviewing Sarah Palin about Kamala Harris is like asking a nerf rocket what it'll be like to land on Mars. — Case Valentine (@CaseValentine2) August 13, 2020

Changed the channel 🙄 do better GMA — Teresa George (@TeresaGeorge3) August 13, 2020

No comparison of experience between a Governor and a former District Attorney and Attorney General of the most populist State and sitting Senator. Palin is no longer relevant (if she ever was) — JR C (@acmecoyote2002) August 13, 2020

That pointless interview with Palin's self-serving, whiny, and self-aggrandizing "advice" is the reason I'm going to find something else to watch in the morning starting tomorrow. Some "exclusive" that was. — novajen (she, her, hers) (@novajen) August 13, 2020

Apparently Sarah Palin's advice to Kamala Harris was 'Trust no one new'. Did she mean 'Trust no one knew? Which was the reason that McCain chose her as his running mate. — Bill Edmunds (@billedm) August 13, 2020

No one cares what she has to say. I will tune back in when that is over. — LaSonya (@LaSonya_Wilson) August 13, 2020

I couldn't stop laughing. Palin Giving Harris advice? Oh Lord. — Possum (@Ladypossum) August 13, 2020

Hopefully it isn’t parenting advice….. — FELIX IV (@Felix_VIII) August 13, 2020

Really? Please we’ve suffered enough in 2020 — Victor Yong #StaySafe 🇦🇺 (@BigV2011WCE) August 13, 2020

Don’t sing “Rumpshaker” on national TV? pic.twitter.com/Qa5ug5nevG — Cleveland Sports (@Oh__Cleveland) August 13, 2020

