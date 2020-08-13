Quantcast
Viewers reject Sarah Palin's advice to Kamala Harris

Sarah Palin offered advice to Sen. Kamala Harris on running for vice president, but social media users didn’t want to hear it.

The former Republican vice presidential nominee and one-time half-term governor of Alaska appeared Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” where she complained about the media coverage of her failed 2008 campaign alongside Sen. John McCain.

“A lot of the coverage of me was quite unfair,” Palin said. “I hope that they will treat her fairly, but at the same time, no kid gloves … the American voter wants to know that we have the most capable people running and who will be elected, regardless of gender, regardless of race.”

Palin was the second woman nominated by a major party for vice president, after Geraldine Ferraro in 1984, and she urged Harris to speak up as much as she likes.

“Some campaign managers they sure attempted to muzzle and for a while there, I was muzzled,” Palin said. “So I hope that she doesn’t go through that. I hope that you know she stands strong and reminds campaign managers, you know, you don’t know any more than anybody else.”

Twitter users urged Palin to zip it.

