‘Scared’ Republicans ask House minority leader to lay out an agenda since Trump can’t
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has handed out talking points describing the GOP agenda for the upcoming election, since President Donald Trump has been unwilling to chart a course himself.
Some lawmakers “were scared” when Trump was unable to detail his second-term strategy when asked in a recent interview, so several Republicans asked McCarthy to produce an agenda for their own re-election campaigns, reported Axios.
“Messaging is challenging, in the midst of a pandemic,” said Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC). “People were asking for this. Members want focus and structure. We as Republicans especially need it in order to be effective if we’re given the keys of power again.”
McCarthy’s talking points focus on three R’s for Republicans — “Renew the American Dream,” “Restore our Way of Life” and “Rebuild the Greatest Economy Ever” — and hits Democrats on three D’s — “Defund our police, border patrol and military,” “Dismantle our social, economic and political institutions,” and “Destroy our small businesses and entrepreneurs with crushing taxes and regulation.”
House Republicans hope Trump will also campaign on that messaging.
”I think the president’s campaign should adopt it, which we saw Donald Trump do in 2016, following the convention,” said Rep. James French Hill (R-AR).
2020 Election
Young Black Americans not sold on Biden, the Democrats or voting
Most political analysts define “swing voters” as those who swing their support from one party to the other between election cycles – determining winners and losers in the process.
According to this conventional wisdom, the “swingiest” voters are working-class whites in the Midwest, who supposedly hold the keys to the White House.
2020 Election
Historian who predicted Trump’s upset 2016 win now says he’s going to crash and burn in 2020
Allan Lichtman, a political historian who teaches at American University in Washington, D.C., became famous for correctly predicting President Donald Trump's upset win four years ago.
But in a new interview with The New York Times, Lichtman makes the case that Trump appears very unlikely to win a second term as the country has been racked for months by the coronavirus pandemic, high unemployment, and civil unrest.
2020 Election
Here’s why Trump just suddenly changed his tune on mail-in voting
President Donald Trump and his allies have been waging a disinformation campaign about mail-in voting, aggressively trying to delegitimize the practice that has a history in the United States dating back to the Civil War. The plan, as I've argued, seems to be to lay the groundwork for challenging mail-in votes or stopping them from being counted if it looks like he's ahead with in-person ballots on Election Day.
But on Tuesday afternoon, the president suddenly changed his tune on the matter in one key state: Florida. He sent the following tweet: