Scientists discover 30 new species in Galapagos depths
An international team of marine scientists have discovered 30 new species of invertebrates in deep water surrounding the Galapagos, the Ecuadoran archipelago’s national park authorities announced Monday.
The deep-sea experts discovered fragile coral and sponge communities including 10 bamboo corals, four octocorals, one brittle star and 11 sponges — as well as four new species of crustacean known as squat-lobsters — the Galapagos National Park (GNP) said in a statement.
“These discoveries include the first giant solitary soft coral known for the Tropical Eastern Pacific, a new genus of glass sponge that can grow in colonies of over one meter in width and, colorful sea fans that host a myriad of associated species,” the archipelago’s Charles Darwin Foundation (CDF) said in a separate statement.
Scientists from the CDF, in collaboration with the National Park Directorate and the Ocean Exploration Trust, probed deep-sea ecosystems at depths of up to 3,400 meters using state-of-the-art Remote Operated Vehicles (ROVs).
The two ROVs, Argus and Hercules, were operated from the 64-meter exploration vessel Nautilus, which carried out the deep-sea probe in 2015.
“The deep sea remains as earth’s last frontier and this study provides a sneak-peek into the least known communities of the Galapagos Islands,” said CDF marine scientist Pelayo Salinas de Leon, who led the study and announced its findings Monday.
The expedition explored for the first time three steep-sided underwater mountains, or seamounts, located near the islands of Darwin and Wolf in the archipelago’s north. The area is home to the world’s largest shark population.
“These pristine seamounts are within the Galapagos Marine Reserve and are protected from destructive human practices such as fishing with bottom trawls or deep-sea mining that are known to have catastrophic impacts upon fragile communities. Now it is our responsibility to make sure they remain pristine for the generations to come,” Salinas de Leon said.
“The many discoveries made on this expedition showcase the importance of deep-sea exploration to developing an understanding of our oceans,” said Dr Nicole Raineault, Chief Scientist of the Ocean Exploration Trust.
“Since we never know what we’re going to find, we utilize land-based scientists who watch the ROV dives from home and communicate directly with the shipboard team in real time, to help determine what is truly new and worthy of further investigation or sampling.
“Scientists studying the resulting video, data, and specimens make an astonishing number of discoveries, reminding us how little we know about the deep sea,” said Raineault.
The Galapagos archipelago, located 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) west of Ecuador, is a fragile ecosystem that harbors the largest number of different animal species on the planet.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump is being ‘coached by Putin’ to seize power: Longtime Dem strategist
With this event, the 2020 presidential race is now entering its final stretch, with less than three months to go until Election Day. Joe Biden will now be formalized as the 2020 Democratic nominee, with Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate. She is the first black woman to be part of a presidential ticket, and the third woman to be a vice-presidential nominee for a major party.
Credit card problems for Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam as sanctions bite
Hong Kong's leader says using her credit cards had been "hampered" by the United States slapping sanctions on her in response to a sweeping new security law in the financial hub.
Chief Executive Carrie Lam was personally targeted, along with 10 other senior city officials, in the toughest US action on Hong Kong since Beijing imposed the new law on the territory in late June.
The move by Washington freezes the American assets of the 11 officials and criminalizes any financial transactions in the US.
The US Treasury Department said Lam was sanctioned because she is "is directly responsible for implementing Beijing's policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes".
TikTok ramps up defense against US accusations
TikTok on Monday stepped up its defense against US accusations that the popular video app is a national security threat, denouncing what it called "rumors and misinformation" about its links to the Chinese government.
The video-snippet sharing service launched an online information hub as its Chinese parent firm faced a deadline set by President Donald Trump to divest TikTok before the app is banned in the United States.
On a web page titled "The Last Sunny Corner of the Internet," TikTok maintained it was setting the record straight about the platform.
"TikTok has never provided any US user data to the Chinese government, nor would it do so if asked," the company said in the post.