Sean Hannity infuriated colleagues by pre-recording show on night of historic impeachment vote

Published

1 min ago

on

Sean Hannity (Image credit: Fox News)

Sean Hannity infuriated his Fox News colleagues by pre-recording his prime-time television show on the night President Donald Trump was impeached.

The House of Representatives held its final vote Dec. 18 on two articles of impeachment against the president, but Hannity had another obligation that night and recorded his popular program hours earlier, reported CNN’s Brian Stelter in his new book, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth.”

Hannity didn’t feel like missing his other obligation to tape his show live at 9 p.m., about an hour after the historic vote was taking place, and producers were tasked with making sure viewers didn’t know he’d phoned it in — even if his colleagues noticed.

“When people in the news division found out Sean taped his show, they flipped,” a DC source told Stelter.

Anchor Bret Baier, in particular, was angry that Hannity pre-recorded his show on one of the biggest political nights of the year instead of letting the news anchors cover the historic event live.

Apparently no one at Fox News urged Hannity to skip his canned commentary and hand over the hour to the news division, either.

“There’s no one in the building,” one Fox News executive told Stelter, “except maybe Rupert [Murdoch], who can tell Sean to knock it off.”

