Seattle mayor approves ’emergency dismantling’ of downtown waterfront Pier 58
SEATTLE — Mayor Jenny Durkan has approved the “emergency dismantling” of Seattle’s 50-year-old downtown Pier 58, she announced Friday.The pier between the Seattle Aquarium and the Great Wheel holds up Waterfront Park — a boardwalk space with benches, scenic views and telescopes.Seattle Structural, a private engineering firm, recommends Pier 58 be removed within 90 days, a Durkan news release said. The city already was planning to renovate the pier as part of an overhaul of the entire waterfront after the removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct — just not so soon.Seattle closed the park and hired th…
Kamala Harris is boosting Biden in a state Trump desperately needs to win: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) being added to Joe Biden's ticket has "electrified" a group of voters who normally are ignored by both parties: West Indian voters. And this could make a big difference in Florida — a state that could decide the outcome of the election.
"Calls from Caribbean radio show hosts flooded the Biden campaign from South Florida. And a jolt of excitement shot through the crowd of early vote poll workers at the Lauderdhill Mall, in the midst of Broward County’s growing Jamaican community," reported Marc Caputo. "'There was just this sense of energy,' state Rep. Anika Omphroy, a daughter of two Jamaican immigrants, said in describing the moment the announcement was received. 'It was all Black women out there working under the tents,' she said. 'It was 98 degrees in August in South Florida, so it was too hot to cheer. But you could feel it, this sense.'"
COVID-19
Returning Brits begin quarantine as second virus wave threatens Europe
British holidaymakers returning home from parts of Europe began having to quarantine on Saturday (Aug 15) under new restrictions, as a second wave of virus infections threatened more disruption and economic chaos on the continent.
The UK opted to remove France, the Netherlands, Malta and several other countries from its list of places exempt from self-isolation rules, sparking a rush for plane, train and ferry tickets by Britons desperate to get back before the 4am (0300 GMT) change.
All travelers arriving from the three countries - as well as Monaco, and Caribbean island states Turks & Caicos and Aruba - after the deadline must quarantine for 14 days.
Iran cries victory after US bid to extend arms embargo flops at UN
Iran on Saturday hailed a UN Security Council vote rejecting a US bid to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic republic, saying its foe has "never been so isolated".
President Hassan Rouhani said the US had failed to kill off what he called the "half alive" 2015 deal with major powers that gave Iran relief from sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
"The United States failed in this conspiracy with humiliation," said Rouhani.
"This day will go down in the history of our Iran and in the history of fighting global arrogance."