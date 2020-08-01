Secret Service director needs to prepare to remove Trump from office by force: Legal analyst
On MSNBC Saturday, legal analyst and The Nation writer Elie Mystal warned that the Secret Service should prepare for the possibility they will have to remove President Donald Trump unwillingly from the White House if he loses the election.
“James Murray is the head of the United States Department of Secret Service, and at some point, it is going to be on him to save the republic,” said Mystal.
“Wait,” said host Jonathan Capehart. “Talk about that more real quick. Why him?”
“Trump is going to lose,” said Mystal. “He will have to be taken away once he loses, and the first person who can do that is the head of the Secret Service. That’s how Trump forces us to think. We have to ask what [Mark] Esper thinks about moving the election. We have to start asking what Chad Wolf, Department of Homeland Stormtroopers, thinks about moving the election. That is where we are. And James Murray, who is Trump’s hand-picked head of the Secret Service … That guy is going to have a role to play before this is all over.”
Watch below:
WATCH: Florida Trump supporters waving Confederate banners clash with BLM protesters
A video filmed by a supporter of President Donald Trump and posted to Facebook on Monday and picked up by TMZ shows a group of right-wing demonstrators in Keystone Heights, Florida, shouting angrily at a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters.
The pro-Trump demonstrators were carrying Thin Blue Line flags, Confederate battle banners, and Trump 2020 banners. One man held a sign that said "Burn Loot Murder = BLM."
"You're racist against my white heritage," shouted one of the demonstrators. When he noticed one of the Black Lives Matter supporters holding a sign that said "Start Healing," he yelled, "We ain't hurt you yet, motherf**kers. We can get you something to heal up motherf**ker real quick."
GOPers made a ‘deal with a man they didn’t understand’ and now Trump is burning them to the ground: conservative
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, executive editor Jonathan Last said the Republican lawmakers are reaping what they have sown for underestimating Donald Trump's self-absorption and the Republican Party will be left in tatters after the president is long gone.
Taking a cue from several of the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project founders who have said that they want to "burn it all down" and start all over again, Last said the president is way ahead of them when it comes to destroying the GOP which is headed for a November wipeout.
President Trump’s attempt to rock the vote sends a shudder through the political world
President Donald Trump is in a tight spot, behind in national polls and barely ahead in Texas, where no Democrat has won a presidential race since 1976. When he said the other day that “nobody likes me,” nobody disagreed with him.
His situation sets the environment for Republicans and Democrats up and down the November ballot in Texas. If the Republican president does well, that’s probably to the benefit of other Republicans on the ballot, even if the state doesn’t have straight-ticket voting anymore. If he does poorly, it could spell a good day for the Democrats. And in an election where a half dozen seats in Congress and the Republican majority in the Texas House are at stake, the top candidate’s performance is critical.