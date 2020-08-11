‘Sedated-sounding’ Trump mocked for press conference: ‘Has someone shot him with a tranquilizing dart?’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump held another press conference, during which he spent several minutes attacking Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

His performance earned a fresh round of scorn from commenters on social media, who criticized both his energy level and his seeming struggle to land on a message in his anti-Harris attacks.

NOW: A sedated-sounding @realDonaldTrump has started his daily news conference with talk of "the violence looting and rioting taking place in the democratic controlled cities of New York Portland, Chicago, and Seattle," and calls on @BilldeBlasio to re-hire fired police. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 11, 2020

At this moment, left-wing activists are slamming Biden for picking a "cop" as his running mate as Trump, in a White House briefing, accuses Democrats of wanting to "defund the police" — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 11, 2020

He's extra slobbery today and I want to puke. — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) August 11, 2020

Does this mean he's stocking up on Sharpies? — AAPayson✒🌊 (@AaPayson) August 11, 2020

Trump is having a “press conference” and the news networks are talking about Kamala. I love that. — ByeDon2020 (@ThePollingQueen) August 11, 2020

Absolutely love the desperation @realDonaldTrump has while doing this press conference. Get up there and say hey look at how things are over in Europe and let me off the hook. Once again, an inability to just take responsibility and instead; shifting blame. Again. — Andrew (@AnderewG) August 11, 2020

Attacking Kamala Harris on her treatment of Brett Kavanaugh is a great way to rally women voters. Keep it up, Mr. President. https://t.co/PbcZs7fooP — Lucy Caldwell (@lucymcaldwell) August 11, 2020

Watching Trump's "press conference." Seriously, has someone shot him with a tranquilizing dart? — The Pacifist Viking (@Deimophobos) August 11, 2020

@realDonaldTrump You’re pretty low energy in this press conference. Concerning! — Stringer Bull (@Rajijos) August 11, 2020

It’s because @SenKamalaHarris stole the news cycle and he just can’t stand it. November may be when he starts drinking. — SangueFrancaisenTexa (@TXSangFrancais) August 11, 2020

holy fucking shit, the president of the united states is a big whiny crybaby #ThePresidentIsACrybaby — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 11, 2020

Trump's listlessness tonight and his early exit after several questions about Kamala Harris probably tells you more than any of the attack lines he tested out. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 11, 2020

Something wonderful is happening on twitter right now. Hope and Kamala are drowning out the lies and rants of a sad and desperate man. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 11, 2020