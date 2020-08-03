‘See you in Court!’ Trump threatens to sue Nevada’s Democratic governor over mail-in voting

President Donald Trump threatened to sue Nevada’s Democratic governor after the state legislature approved a measure to mail ballots to all active voters.

The Democratic-led legislature voted to expand mail-in voting for November’s election due to the coronavirus pandemic, which Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to sign, but Trump and other Republicans have strongly rejected those measures.

“In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state,” Trump tweeted. “Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!”

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican to hold statewide office in Nevada, admitted she wasn’t aware of any fraud in June’s primary, when the state mailed all active voters absentee ballots and opened a limited number of polling places.

But she still complained about the process for passing the measure, which she claims to have seen as a draft only a day before lawmakers voted on it.

“We were not involved in this bill’s writing at all,” said Cegavske. “I wish somebody would have asked us about because we could have told you what we had planned.”

