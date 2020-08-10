Quantcast
Senior officials battling White House over urgent risk of reopening schools

Published

1 hour ago

on

Public health officials are increasingly worried that states — especially in the South — are not seriously considering the coronavirus risks associated with reopening schools.

Trump administration officials have insisted to governors that reopening schools could be done safely, but senior officials have recently pressed White House officials to improve their messaging about the potential risks, reported The Daily Beast.

“If you have Trump going out there and saying everything is fine, there’s a risk that that’s what people are going to think going back,” said one senior official. “There’s a real possibility that counties won’t implement all the measures outlined in the [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines and will just say, ‘Look, we’re doing the best we can and that’s it.’ There’s no one to enforce that stuff.”

So far officials close to President Donald Trump have pushed back on those efforts, insisting that the risks of staying home again outweighed the risks of going back to school.

“Not only does the president want to see schools open safely but so do teachers, students, parents, and health professionals,” said White House spokesperson Judd Deere. “We cannot allow our children’s mental and social development to be held hostage.”

It’s increasingly clear that COVID-19 spreads most easily in crowded, enclosed spaces, and new research suggests children can transmit the virus more readily than previously believed — but officials can’t see the administration pivot away from downplaying the risks.

“So much emphasis has been put on supporting this idea of getting kids back to school that they aren’t going to backpedal down,” one senior official told The Daily Beast.

Trump hoping for a vaccine by Election Day — but doctors say that’s impossible

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

Don't expect a coronavirus vaccine by Election Day, no matter what President Donald Trump promises.

Moderna was the first company to begin Phase 3 clinical trials in the U.S. and hopes to enroll 30,000 subjects by September, but so far has signed up only 4,536 and opened up just 54 of 89 study sites, reported CNN.

The company won't hit its goal for next month if that pace continues, but infectious disease experts say Moderna still won't have a vaccine ready for the market in time for the Nov. 3 election.

What happens after Trump loses?

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

We are now less than 90 days until the 2020 election and it continues to look like Donald Trump will lose—perhaps badly. Even the president seems to know that at some level, which is why he’s refusing to commit to abide by the results, lying about mail-in ballots, and even suggesting that the whole thing be delayed.

Last spring the editors of the Washington Monthly magazine devoted an entire issue to exploring what would happen if Trump wins. It was an important cautionary tale. But it is equally important to think about what happens if the president loses. Most people are approaching that question from the angle of what Trump might do to undermine the results, sending the country into deeper chaos. It is very possible that the months between November 3rd and January 20th will be the most consequential of our lifetimes.

Trump’s assault on Postal Service attacks much more than voting

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

When, in 1914, the designers of the New York General Post Office inscribed in stone the words that became the United States Postal Service’s motto — “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” — they clearly didn’t envision the presidency of Donald Trump.For months, President Trump has been relentlessly attempting to delegitimize and discourage vote-by-mail — a critical tool for election participation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that requires social distancing. Trump has been spreading unsupported con... (more…)

