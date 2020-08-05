Quantcast
Connect with us

Seth Meyers mocks Trump’s Axios interview where he ‘couldn’t even remember his own BS — that’s how fried his brain is’

Published

1 min ago

on

In his response to President Donald Trump’s bizarre interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, “Late Night” comedian Seth Meyers explained the Trump interview in a single photo:

“You know something has gone horribly wrong when a journalist interviewing the president looks like that,” said Meyers. “That’s the face you make when your dad gets drunk and decides to tell you about the night you were conceived.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The host noted that it should have been obvious that Trump was about to stage a nutty when he came in carrying papers. When he whipped them out, “it was somehow worse than you were expecting.”

He then dissed the “fakest-ass looking chart,” Trump had with bars he thought looked a lot like a printer’s test sheet.

“This looks like a prop they’d give a fourth-grader playing a businessman in a school play,” said the host. “I’m pretty sure this is what George Costanza handed out when he was trying to get donations to The Human Fund.”

The worst, however, was that “Trump couldn’t even remember his own BS. That’s how fried his brain is,” said Meyers. Trump was trying to claim that the case and fatality rate was the lowest in the world, which is misleading, but Meyers said the president couldn’t even remember that.

Meyers explained that it’s an established fact that Trump has a “bad brain,” remarkably similar to hours-old scrambled eggs sitting out at a breakfast buffet at a hotel. “All the hot sauce in the world can’t save it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then recalled the hilarious moment this week when Trump “belched out” the incorrect pronunciation for Yosemite as “Yo-Semite.”

“Yo-Semite is how Sean Connery would pronounce the category on SNL Celebrity Jeopardy,” he joked. “Maybe, he’ll be just as awed at the Hover Dam, or the Statue of Library or the Yell-Aloe Stone Park. It’s like being at a restaurant with your dad the first time he spots quinoa on the menu.”

Meyers couldn’t understand how Trump has never seen or heard the name “Yosemite” before that he got it wrong twice. He noted that Trump isn’t a Russian spy but if he was, calling it “Yo-Semite” would be “a dead giveaway.” Then there was the hilarious moment that Trump tried to explain what the Secretary of the Interior actually does.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He loves it!” Trump announced. “He loves the interior!”

“He loves the interior? What is he in charge of national parks or the inside of a car?” joked Meyers, speculating that Trump must have been confused hearing the word “interior” but talking about “a bunch of outside places.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is why Trump rarely steps outside his right-wing bubble,” the host joked.

Watch the segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Former Trump ambassador tells Rachel Maddow ‘it’s a big red flag’ that Trump is trying to hide investigation of Turnberry scam

Published

48 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Former acting ambassador to the U.K., Lewis Lukens, told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that the inspector general raised questions to him and embassy staff in the U.K. about President Donald Trump's demand for the ambassador to lobby for the British Open to be hosted at Trump's golf course in Scotland.

According to Lukens, he told those questioning how to go about getting the British Open at Trump Turnberry, and Lukens said he was clear that it was "unethical" and "possibly illegal." Still, Trump's cronies persisted.

He explained that when the inspector general did the investigation they went back to Washington to write up the report and that it should have been released by now, but it obviously has not. Today, the acting IG, who took over just three months ago, abruptly resigned.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Trump needs your money to pay his son’s girlfriend’: New ad knocks Trump for lavish spending of his donor’s money

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

A brutal new ad from MeidasTouch was released on Wednesday afternoon aimed directly at President Donald Trump's supporters, who have been filling the campaign coffers at a time many are suffering.

The ad shows the tragic way that the economy has crashed since the coronavirus pandemic went ignored by the president for months.

"Trump is begging you for money," the ad says, showing screen captures of text messages the campaign has sent out to supporters over the past several months.

"Money to support Don Jr.'s girlfriend and Eric's wife," the ad continues, showing that both women make $180,000 each year working for the 2020 campaign.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Now that’s law and order’: Trump ridiculed after campaign gets blocked for fake news about COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was ridiculed for being slapped with Twitter restrictions on Wednesday.

The president's campaign tweeted out his video appearing on "Fox & Friends" in which he claims that children can't get the coronavirus, or if they do, it isn't that bad. Not only is the comment a lie, but it's also a dangerous one that is so bad that Facebook removed Trump's video and Twitter demanded the campaign delete the video or it would remain in "Twitter jail," suspended from tweeting.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out