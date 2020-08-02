Several COVID-19 vaccines limit viral growth in monkeys: reports
There’s been a lot of monkey business in the world of COVID-19 vaccine research this week — literally.Scientists from San Diego to Boston to Oxford, England, have released results from studies in which monkeys given experimental COVID-19 vaccines were then deliberately infected with the novel coronavirus. And while the specific vaccine formulations differed, all induced immune responses that stalled the growth of the virus.The recent results encompass vaccines in development by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and local biotech Inovio Pharmaceuticals.The findings are no guarantee that a…
COVID-19
Political ideology predicts susceptibility to believing fake news about the novel coronavirus pandemic
Political conservatism was associated with heightened susceptibility to believing fake news about COVID-19 in the early stages of the outbreak in the United States, according to new research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. The study provides preliminary evidence that support for President Donald Trump plays a role in viewing COVID-19 as less of a personal threat and less severe in general.“When we launched the project in early March, Dustin Calvillo (the first author) and I were talking about the discrepancy with which the threat was being viewed by different people,... (more…)
COVID-19
Georgia camp outbreak shows rapid virus spread among children
ATLANTA — COVID-19 spread quickly among unmasked youth at YMCA camp, CDC finds.Some 260 cases of the coronavirus have been tied to attendees and staff at a North Georgia YMCA children’s camp in June, according to a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the largest known superspreading events in the state.The report details how COVID-19 spread rapidly among children and teens within the camp and raises questions about the effectiveness of safety protocols as school districts and colleges contemplate reopening for in-person instruction this fall.YMCA Ca... (more…)
COVID-19
How Texas tracks the virus’ toll
AUSTIN, Texas — The death toll from the coronavirus in Texas came into sharper focus this past week, as health officials added several hundred more fatalities to a tally that now exceeds 6,000.The jump came as the Texas Department of State Health Services shifted to death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death, as a data source, instead of local health reports. State officials said the move provides a more accurate picture of the human toll of the disease.But the lag time in receiving death certificates — up to 10 days after a person dies — offers a delayed account of the number o... (more…)