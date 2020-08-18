‘She ended you’: Internet piles on Trump for snarling tweet aimed at Michelle Obama
Donald Trump went there on Tuesday morning, attacking former first lady Michelle Obama who closed the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention to wild praise for her speech — including from Fox News personalities.
Responding to the popular first lady, that president condescendingly wrote, “Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” after three years of mostly avoiding addressing a woman who is considered one of the most popular personalities in America.
Needless to say, Twitter commenters let the president know that she scored a hit on him and his days are numbered in office, with one person stating: “She pushed you in a locker and shut the door.”
You can see the president tweet and some responses below:
….My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020
oh bro, it's going to be a long three days for you
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 18, 2020
She pushed you in a locker and shut the door
— All In for 2020 (@RealMimino) August 18, 2020
She crushed you last night.
— Just Me (@motz48524023) August 18, 2020
Did you sound triggered this morning.
Truth is you cannot do this job… you cannot be the president we need you to be, especially in this time, in this moment, in this crisis.
Shhhhh you are making yourself look worst
— Kathie Manchester (@carloverkat1) August 18, 2020
It is what it is.
77 days. Start packing.
40/70/90…. remember those numbers.
— IUOE AFL-CIONewDemocrat4ever (@reesetheone1) August 18, 2020
170,000 ain’t gonna kill themselves. #fattestpresidentever
— chad kappeler (@chadkappeler) August 18, 2020
You simply can't stand strong women – and if they are Black, they send you into conniptions.
Which is why this lady was the perfect pick for VP. pic.twitter.com/K5JG2NqpLI
— (@OwnRules) August 18, 2020
She ended you.
— ♬♪ (@UnsatiatedBlood) August 18, 2020
I have no idea whether it's true that @realDonaldTrump likes to be urinated on, but many people are saying it.#TrumpShowers#UrineTroubleTrump
— Memomagnetist (@Memomagnetist) August 18, 2020
Shhhhhhhhhhh, girl, we are busy watching clips of Michelle eloquently ripping you a new asshole.
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) August 18, 2020
Doesn't take much to rattle you, does it?#InOverHisHead
— Captain Happy (@jasonbacon70) August 18, 2020
It’s ok Melania. We know. We don’t like him much either. pic.twitter.com/MBxKWGHSmr
— Lev Parnas & Igor Fruman LLC (@KurisuS) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama doesn’t need anybody to explain things to her, least of all you.
— Dodes (@racheld) August 18, 2020
#DISHONESTDONALD
You tried, you failed
Move on lil fella pic.twitter.com/OPZ28qpSp3
— Stephen P Bright (@StephenPBright1) August 18, 2020
2020 Election
