‘She ended you’: Internet piles on Trump for snarling tweet aimed at Michelle Obama

Published

34 mins ago

on

- Commentary
Donald Trump (AFP / Nicholas Kamm)

Donald Trump went there on Tuesday morning, attacking former first lady Michelle Obama who closed the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention to wild praise for her speech — including from Fox News personalities.

Responding to the popular first lady, that president condescendingly wrote, “Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” after three years of mostly avoiding addressing a woman who is considered one of the most popular personalities in America.

Needless to say, Twitter commenters let the president know that she scored a hit on him and his days are numbered in office, with one person stating: “She pushed you in a locker and shut the door.”

You can see the president tweet and some responses below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

