‘She gets fawning reviews’: Trump whines Michelle Obama was in ‘over her head’ after blockbuster DNC speech

President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech with scorn.

“She was [in] over her head,” Trump said during a pardoning ceremony for Susan B. Anthony. “And frankly, she should have made the speech live which she didn’t do. She taped it and it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago because she had the wrong [COVID-19] deaths.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president complained that the former first lady “gets these fawning reviews.”

“If you gave a real review, it wouldn’t be so fawning,” he continued. “I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive. We have a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for my campaign.”

Trump went on to attribute his presidency to former President Barack Obama.

“I thought her speech was very divisive and, frankly, I wouldn’t even be here if it weren’t for Barack Obama,” he insisted. “See, we’re standing in the White House. I wouldn’t be in the White House except for Barack Obama because they did a bad job — Biden and Obama. And if they did a good job, I wouldn’t be here. I’d be building buildings someplace and having a good time.”

Watch the video below from the White House.