‘She will never recover’: Nikki Haley hammered for saying Trump’s embrace of racism is a matter of ‘style’

Former Trump United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley told ABC News on Tuesday morning that that she still disagreed with President Donald Trump’s characterization of Charlottesville white nationalist protesters as “very fine people” — but also chalked it up to a disagreement over “style.”

In a book published last year, Haley admitted that she was “deeply disturbed” by Trump’s claim that some “very fine people” marched at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, even though it had been explicitly organized and advertised as a white nationalist rally.

When asked whether she stood by those words on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Haley said, “oh, of course,” and added that “there have been times where the president and I don’t necessarily agree on the style.”

Many Twitter users, however, were appalled that Haley would claim that praising white nationalists was just a quirk of the president’s communications style — check out some reactions below.

Style. Racism is a matter of style to her. Vile. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 25, 2020

So you’re cool with the racism if it’s more aesthetically pleasing?!? — fof38 (@fof381) August 25, 2020

She will never recover. She also decided dignity doesn’t matter, so she cashed hers in for opportunity, so she could get in on the corruption before trump is gone. — Janet Benbow (@JanetBenbow) August 25, 2020

Nikki Haley’s “Oh, of course” is an odd response to a dead woman’s murder in the rally. But this is the same @nikkihaley who tackily complained about popcorn service during the pandemic with 180,000 deaths and millions out of work. — Let’s get U.S. back on track in 2021 (@hey_beachshell) August 25, 2020

To .@NikkiHaley “Style” is praising neoNazis who march chanting “Jews will not replace us” Style. — Suzanne Wears a mask & BLM 🌊🌊 😷😷🦠🦠 (@TwitZanne) August 25, 2020

Yes, condemning Nazis is just a style point. — Cassandra Curates Calamity (@DovedSimon) August 25, 2020

Style. Racism has different styles. Hmmm. Maybe she got racism mixed up with hair. https://t.co/u0H0m1vOb8 — Mitch Kosterman (@MitchKosterman) August 25, 2020

Quiet Part Loud: The GOP are totally in agreement with Trump’s views on white supremacy, his sexist bigotry, his shredding of the constitution. They just wish he’d be more subtle in his dogwhistles. https://t.co/Y5pftQEdRH — Ani Bundel Crossing (@anibundel) August 25, 2020

