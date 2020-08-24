Shepard Smith announces premiere date of new CNBC show — ‘We will deliver the truth to our viewers’
Shepard Smith now has a date for his return behind the anchor desk.The long-time Fox News host will launch his new CNBC show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” on Sept. 30, the network announced Monday.“In my more than 30 years in journalism, there has never been a better or more critical time to launch a nonpartisan, fact-based evening newscast,” Smith said in a statement.“From the ongoing pandemic to the election and the economy, the mission of this program is to cover the most important news of the day with depth and clarity. Each night, we will be bold, we will be direct and we will deliver t…
Latest Headlines
Shepard Smith announces premiere date of new CNBC show — ‘We will deliver the truth to our viewers’
Shepard Smith now has a date for his return behind the anchor desk.The long-time Fox News host will launch his new CNBC show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” on Sept. 30, the network announced Monday.“In my more than 30 years in journalism, there has never been a better or more critical time to launch a nonpartisan, fact-based evening newscast,” Smith said in a statement.“From the ongoing pandemic to the election and the economy, the mission of this program is to cover the most important news of the day with depth and clarity. Each night, we will be bold, we will be direct and we will deliver t... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Liberty University asked what classes students were excited to take — they got hilarious responses instead: ‘Pool maintenance 101’
Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. was dethroned after it was revealed he violated the code of conduct with his behavior aboard a yacht that showed him drinking what he said was "dark water." He also had his arm around his wife's assistant who was holding up her shirt with her pants unbuttoned while he did the same.
The situation got worse when the news was released about Falwell's preference for threesomes with other men and his wife.
Laura lashes Cuba, expected to become hurricane by US landfall
Tropical Storm Laura brushed Cuba's southern coast Monday on its way to the United States, where officials predicted it would worsen to a hurricane ahead of its landfall after leaving 13 people dead as it ripped through the Caribbean.
"Gradual strengthening is expected, and Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by early Tuesday," the US National Hurricane Center said, predicting it would make landfall in the US state of Louisiana later in the week.
Meanwhile Storm Marco -- also headed to the Gulf of Mexico -- was downgraded from a hurricane overnight and was forecast to approach the coast of Louisiana later Monday, weakening to a tropical depression on Tuesday.