Sick ICE detainees are scared to die of COVID-19. Some beg federal judge to release them
MIAMI — The list of immigration detainees personally asking a Miami federal judge to release them from coronavirus-riddled detention centers in South Florida continues to grow. The new requests for release — each about 200 pages long — began to trickle in about two weeks ago after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed that a detainee had died of the virus at a Palm Beach County hospital. It was, and remains, the state’s first reported COVID death of an immigration detainee. In their statements to U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke, 13 detainees urged her to let them continue their d…
Trump stares blankly at mass death — and reveals just how out of touch he truly is
On Feb. 4, 1992, George Herbert Walker Bush was campaigning for reelection at the National Grocers Association convention in Orlando. There, the president “grabbed a quart of milk, a light bulb and a bag of candy and ran them over an electronic scanner,” wrote Times correspondent Andrew Rosenthal. “The look of wonder flickered across his face again as he saw the item and price registered on the cash register screen.”
“This is for checking out?” asked Mr. Bush. “I just took a tour through the exhibits here,” he told the grocers later. “Amazed by some of the technology.”
New report accuses Trump of ‘intentional disregard’ and attack on democracy throughout failed COVID-19 response
"What is becoming clearer each day is President Trump's intent to use this chaos to create a crisis for our democracy."
A new report published Wednesday details months of willful failures to confront the coronavirus pandemic by the White House and paints President Donald Trump's authoritarian tactics during that national crisis as an overt assault on the nation's democratic institutions ahead of elections in November.
Woman charged with making terroristic threats after blowing in nurse’s face during mask dispute
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with making terroristic threats after she threatened the staff at a hospital and blew into a nurse's face, NorthcentralPA reports.
Glenda G. Richards, 41, reportedly refused to comply with the hospital's coronavirus screening policy and also resisted wearing a mask when she entered the hospital. Court papers say Richards briefly put a mask on but then took it off and blew in a nurse's face twice.