Slow motion recovery: Cautious Hollywood edges back to work
Los Angeles (AFP) – When veteran Hollywood actor Gregg Daniel was offered an audition for a new movie in Los Angeles, he nearly didn’t show up — the pandemic was well under way, and “no one was shooting.””I almost hesitated even going to the audition,” said Daniel. “I’m African-American, I’m over 50 and disproportionately black people were dying of COVID-19… but the script was so good, and I’m an actor at heart.”Fast-forward to today, and Daniel has completed boxing drama “7th & Union,” filmed in the streets of the eerily quiet California entertainment capital.Thanks to relentless testing, …
U.S. News
Trump to ‘take a look’ at pardoning Edward Snowden
Bedminster (United States) (AFP) - President Donald Trump said Saturday he will "take a look" at pardoning Edward Snowden, the former US intelligence contractor who revealed in 2013 that the US government was spying on its citizens.Snowden, who has been living in exile in Russia since the revelations, has said he would like to return to the United States -- but only on the condition that he receive a fair trial.Trump was asked during a press conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club if he was considering pardoning the former contractor.He replied that he was "not that aware" of Snowde... (more…)
The GOP can’t control QAnon because the party was already becoming a conspiracy cult
At long last, mainstream reporters are starting to take the QAnon conspiracy cult seriously. With at least one QAnon devotee about to be elected to Congress, millions of online followers and several big stories in major publications, the cult has come into its own. Pushback against it has come too little, too late. Facebook, Twitter and TikTok only recently started deactivating major QAnon promoters and groups, even as those accounts engage in coordinated ban evasion and continue to peddle lies on other platforms.
Expert explains how Trump has exploited our legal infrastructure to advance true fascism in America
The debate over whether Donald Trump is a fascist is no longer confined to a narrow segment of the far left. It is now out in the open. Even mainstream columnists like the New York Times' Michelle Goldberg and the Washington Post's Ishaan Tharoor and influential Democratic politicians, such as Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, have come to use the "F" word to describe our 45th commander in chief.