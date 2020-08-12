‘Smoking gun’: Scientists find ‘unambiguous evidence’ of coronavirus lurking in hospital air

Scientists have found “unambiguous evidence” that the coronavirus can float in the air and infect cells.
A team of virologists and aerosol scientists successfully isolated live virus from aerosols collected up 16 feet away from patients hospitalized with COVID-19, much farther away than the recommended six feet of social distance, reported the New York Times.
“If this isn’t a smoking gun, then I don’t know what is,” tweeted Dr. Linsey Marr, an expert in the airborne spread of viruses but was not involved in this study.
Researchers at the University of Florida managed to collect air samples from a room in a COVID-19 ward, but nether patient had undergone medical procedures known to generate aerosols, which are believed to be the primary source of airborne infection in hospitals.
The team collected samples from seven feet away and 16 feet away, and they found virus samples genetically identical to samples taken from the patients had been able to infect cells in a lab dish.
They found only 74 virus particles per liter of air because the room had six air changes per hour and was outfitted with special equipment intended to inactivate the air returning to the room, but even that sample was able to cause infections in the lab setting.
“I’m just not sure that these numbers are high enough to cause an infection in somebody,” said Angela Rasmussen, a Columbia University virologist.
“The only conclusion I can take from this paper is you can culture viable virus out of the air,” she added. “But that’s not a small thing.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.