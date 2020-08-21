Social media sites brace for attacks by Trump on US vote count
Twitter on Friday said it is bracing for efforts by President Donald Trump or others to attack the integrity of the US election, as US media reported that Facebook and YouTube were planning defenses of their own.
Trump has used Twitter in particular to stoke unsubstantiated doubts about mail-in voting, just months before Americans are expected to vote by mail in massive numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We take the learnings from every recent election around the world and use them to improve our election integrity work,” Twitter vice president of public policy Jessica Herrera-Flanigan told AFP.
“This includes partnering with the government, civil society and our peer companies to better identify, understand and mitigate threats to the public conversation, both before or after an election.”
Twitter said it plans to treat the US election period as lasting until after the January inauguration, keeping in mind that the vote count is expected to take longer than usual due to the pandemic.
Facebook, as well, is mapping out responses to post-election scenarios including efforts by Trump to use the leading social network to wrongly claim victory or contend the outcome is not legitimate, according to The New York Times.
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and top executives are holding daily meetings on how to minimize the platform’s potential for disputing the election, the Times said, citing sources that wished to remain anonymous.
Options include the possibility of creating a “kill switch” to shut off political advertising after election day to thwart the spread of misinformation, according to the report.
Facebook last week launched its voting information center as internet platforms unveiled fresh moves to protect the November election from manipulation and interference.
The hub is meant to defend against deception and confusion in what promises to be an election roiled by the pandemic and efforts to dupe voters.
Facebook, Google and other online platforms are carrying out a coordinated effort to curb the spread of disinformation and thwart efforts to manipulate voters.
Google last week announced new features for its search engine to provide detailed information about how to register and vote, directing users to local election administrators.
Google-owned YouTube will take down content aimed at manipulation, including “videos that contain hacked information about a political candidate shared with the intent to interfere in an election,” according to a statement.
YouTube will also remove videos promoting efforts to interfere with the voting process such as telling viewers to create long voting lines.
An industry group, members of which include Google, Microsoft, Reddit, Pinterest and Twitter, met with federal agencies last week including the FBI’s foreign influence task force to step up coordination on election interference.
Facebook and Google did not immediately reply to AFP’s requests for comment on Friday.
2020 Election
Trump caught on tape bragging about low Black turnout helping the GOP: ‘It was great’
Politico has obtained new audio of the leader of the free world offering his views on how low Black turnout helped him win the 2016 election.
"In a private meeting inside Trump Tower days before his inauguration, Donald Trump told a group of civil rights leaders something most Republicans wouldn’t dare publicly acknowledge: lower turnout among Black voters did, in fact, benefit him in the 2016 presidential election," Politico reported. "Three-and-a-half years later, those comments take on new weight, as Democrats and Republicans battle over restrictions on voting amid an historic pandemic. Trump has repeatedly alleged, without evidence, that expanding mail-in voting will lead to massive fraud, and Republicans have filed lawsuits against a number of states attempting to do so. Higher voter turnout tends to benefit Democrats — low turnout among Black voters in key states is one of the reasons Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in 2016. And voting rights activists have warned that GOP efforts to limit access to absentee ballots could keep many from voting this fall, particularly Black people, seniors and others at high risk from Covid-19."
2020 Election
LeBron James declares ‘misinformation = suppression’ after deceptive ads on voting by mail
NBA star LeBron James hit back Friday at a deceptive digital ad campaign raising fears over US mail-in voting that is using his image and words out of context.
Three-time NBA champion James, now leading the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs, tweeted his concerns Friday along with a Washington Post article outlining the moves of FreedomWorks, which has circulated ads on Facebook.
Some paid posts include an image of James with quotes of his branding the closing of polling places "systemic racism and oppression" and linking those closures to expanding opportunities to vote by mail -- something James was not doing.
2020 Election
‘Flat-out lied’: Elizabeth Warren and a lot of other people sure think Louis DeJoy committed perjury
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate for several hours Friday, and a lot of people are saying he committed perjury. Among them, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who says he "flat-out lied."
Louis DeJoy flat-out lied to the Senate today about the changes he’s implemented at the @USPS, refused to cooperate with requests for documents, and rejected the idea of fixing his damage. Enough is enough: the Board of Governors must remove DeJoy & reverse his acts of sabotage.